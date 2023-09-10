Scientists have long verified the notion that senior citizens often feel a stigma surrounding discussing mental illness.
“Research shows that older adults are often less comfortable seeking care from a mental health professional than their younger counterparts,” according to Healthinaging.org.
“Due to historical shame and ignorance surrounding mental illnesses and psychological problems, stigma tends to be more powerful among those who came of age before the 1960s.”
Lee Ann O’Brien, chief marketing officer at McGregor Home in Cleveland, is among the senior care providers acutely aware of the generation gap when it comes to facing discussions about mental illness.
“Conversations are still infrequent and often avoided,” O’Brien said. “As health care professionals, we are challenged to discover the interpretation of mental health by the adult and their family, whether it is related to medication, drugs or alcohol abuse, PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), developmental disabilities, isolation, depression, anxiety, physical or emotional well-being, life experiences such as the pandemic or other influences.”
With that in mind, these discussions can be challenging.
“Conversations frequently come into play when a health (appointment) and physical is requested by a health care community to aid in determining what supportive services will be provided to an individual moving into a community,” O’Brien said. “During the initial evaluation, the adult children are engaged in providing health history along with what the primary care physician shares. When approached in a compassionate and respectful way, the results are beneficial to everyone involved with the ultimate goal of providing the best supportive environment.
That said, professional caregivers have to have a particular skill set to engage in constructive discussions.
“Social workers, case managers, health care workers, elder law attorneys, those with specialized credentials and many others in the mental health arena all have access to resources that can help families and individuals navigate,” O’Brien said.
She had tips for children of older adults who are faced with having these conversations with their parents or loved ones: “Be patient, open-minded, respectful when beginning the conversation,” O’Brien said. “Seek the help of their primary care physician or another health care expert to engage during conversations.”
Here are some signs to look for that could signal a concern about mental health symptoms in a loved one, according to O’Brien:
• Noticeable changes in mood, energy level or appetite
• Feeling flat or having trouble feeling positive emotions
• Difficulty sleeping or sleeping too much
• Difficulty concentrating, feeling restless or on edge
• Increased worry or feeling stressed
• Anger, irritability or aggressiveness
• Ongoing headaches, digestive issues or pain
• Misuse of alcohol or drugs
• Sadness or hopelessness
• Thoughts of death or suicide or suicide attempts
• Engaging in high-risk activities
• Obsessive thinking or compulsive behavior
• Thoughts or behaviors that interfere with work, family or social life
• Engaging in thinking or behavior that is concerning to others.
Is the population as a whole making strides in this area?
“We have so much more work to be done,” O’Brien said. “Mental health is important at every stage of life.
“Effective treatment options are available to help older adults manage their mental health and improve their quality of life. Recognizing the signs and seeing a health care provider are the first steps to getting treatment.
“Aging is a fact of life, and it is important for us to focus on healthy aging, including behavioral health issues.”
Steve Mark is a freelance journalist.