CJN: What made you decide to go into law?
Fried: My roommate at Ohio State had actually graduated on time in four years and it took me five. My fifth year, he was going to law school and I got really interested in going to law school because he was going to law school and enjoying it.
CJN: What drew you to probate and estate practice?
Fried: This is a little bit of a story, but it’s an interesting one. My dad had gotten into an estate fight with his stepfather, my step grandfather. My step grandfather received my grandmother’s house for a life estate. So he was able to live in my grandmother’s house for the rest of his life, but my dad was to get the remainder of the house. My dad would drive by the house and he would see the lawn not being cut, the house would get painted in an ugly color or he thought the roof might be caving in. So he hired a lawyer to pursue a lawsuit against my step grandfather for waste of a house and that was essentially an estate litigation matter. So, through high school and into college, I kept hearing from my parents how the attorney my step grandfather hired, a guy named Leon Weiss, was kicking their (backsides) and how they wished they hired him. Fast forward, I’m practicing law at a firm, essentially doing automobile accident defense work. My partner in that firm came to me. He said he was playing golf with Leon Weiss and Leon said they had an opening. I called my mom and I said, “I got an interview with Leon Weiss,” and she was ecstatic. I got hired. Leon was like the godfather of probate and estate litigation in Northeast Ohio. So I get hired by Leon – this is happenstance – and I took on the practice and I love it.
CJN: What have been some of your favorite experiences in this area of practice?
Fried: My favorite experiences in the practice are driving a case where no one agrees with my position to some kind of resolution and then, if we can’t get a resolution, it’s really kind of exciting to try it to a court or to a jury. Building that reputation or building that practice knowledge to a point where people call me to ask what I think about things in the area is really what drives me.
CJN: What is the most gratifying part of your job?
Fried: Helping a client solve the problem or make a decision; helping a client have the tools about what’s involved in the process – the decision, the cost, the potential of success. Giving that person the wealth of information necessary so that they can make a decision going forward; or stopping a pursuit of a claim or going to trial on a claim. All of that is incredibly satisfying, so I view my role as essentially a guide for clients that don’t have the detailed knowledge of things that I have.
CJN: What is the most challenging part of your job?
Fried: Trying to get people on the same page. When I say “people on the same page,” I mean my own clients, my opposing counsel, the parties on the other side, the judge. Ultimately, what we’re doing is we’re taking a bunch of broken things when we’re litigating over estates and we’re trying to put them into a position where a compelling story can be told, but where other people – the other side, for instance – has a differing story. So, it’s very satisfying when you create a compelling story that other people buy into.
CJN: What are your goals for the future?
Fried: I like doing what I’m doing. My goal, and my role as the global probate practice leader for Reminger, is to help our group expand to our other offices. For instance, Cincinnati, Indiana, Kentucky – we have offices all over the place – and to expand our practice group which is currently based only in Cleveland and Columbus.
CJN: Is there anything else you’d like to add?
Fried: There’s one other thing I’d be remiss not talking about and that’s the opportunity to mentor young attorneys, to help them gain knowledge in the practice area and build their own power; to develop business and successfully navigate the complexities of estate and trust litigation. I think that’s a key factor of why our group has grown so substantially.