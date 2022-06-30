Cohen & Co. recently announced tax, assurance and advisory partner promotions in Cleveland, Baltimore, Pittsburgh and St. Clair Shore, Mich., according to a news release.
Cleveland tax partner promotions
Andreana Shengelya is a tax consultant with focus on the investment industry. She works with open- and closed-end mutual funds, exchange-traded fund, private investment fund, real estate investment trusts and offshore funds.
Samantha Smudz conducts consults on the tax impact of transactions, conducts tax due diligence, tax modeling and transaction structuring with a focus on complex consolidated return issues, internal restructuring and analyses of earnings and profits, stock basis and the tax treatment of transaction costs.
Cleveland assurance partner promotions
Sean Abrams provides accounting guidance, serving clients in manufacturing, distribution and professional services. He conducts traditional audits and employee benefit plan audits.
Joshua Swander conducts audits and reviews and has experience in entity structures, business combinations, consolidations, private equity owned companies, employee stock ownership plans and stock-based compensation plans. His clientele includes manufacturing, wholesale and distribution and professional services industries.
Cleveland advisory partner promotion
Ken Randazzo offers advising in quality of historical earnings, purchase price adjustment mechanisms, closing procedures and working capital requirements to maximize value for clients. He advises domestic and international clients on buy-side and sell-side business transactions.
Tax partner promotions outside Cleveland
Ryan Broze in Pittsburgh provides advice in tax planning and investor compliance to real estate investment and management companies, closely held entities and multi-million dollar family-owned businesses. He assists start-ups, growth companies and those strategizing for an exit.
Dan Sexton in St. Clair Shores, Mich., advises clients in manufacturing, professional services and real estate and construction in areas of tax planning and business operations. He has been promoted to tax partner.
Christie Stravino in Baltimore serves partnerships, corporations and individual taxpayers by working closely with real estate and investment management entities and their owners, including hedge funds, commodity pools and private equity funds.
Cohen & Co. has 10 offices, including in Cleveland, Akron and Youngstown.