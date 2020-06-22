Living during a pandemic has forced people to reconsider many aspects of their life including estate planning.
As people face with the idea of mortality every day, Mark Coffey, partner, senior financial adviser and director of planning at Summit Financial Strategies in Columbus, and Rachel Kabb-Effron, owner of The Kabb Law Firm in Beachwood, said estate owners shouldn’t wait to revisit their plans and those without them shouldn’t hesitate to start one.
“Before the pandemic, healthy clients only initiated estate planning due to upcoming overseas travel or after attending the funeral of a friend,” Coffey said. “During the pandemic, we are seeing more people interested in reviewing and updating their plans. All three of these experiences cause people to question their mortality and create a sinking feeling that they need to get their affairs in order.”
One of the bigger issues Kabb-Effron has encountered is the need to update forms, but a client living in a nursing facility can’t have visitors at this time. This makes signing and notarizing forms difficult, she said.
“Sometimes, I’m able to see them through a lobby or window, but it’s very difficult,” she said. “Sometimes, we’re able to do online notarization, but it’s really difficult to prove you are who you say you are. And, aging people have issues doing that. So, the pandemic has been keeping us from people who need these documents or a will executed in the first place.”
Considering the impacts of the pandemic, certain forms are more important than others.
“They should have their documents done, like a power of attorney for health care and finances, and a living will,” Kabb-Effron said. “But based on the pandemic, it’s important to have conversations you wouldn’t normally have, especially for younger people. You want someone to be able to speak for you, even if you’re not married or in a typical relationship. Then, make sure that these forms are up to date so you’re still not working off a will that is 30 years old.”
Coffey suggested individuals do a quick “fire drill” with their documents, assuming they wake up tomorrow with COVID-19 symptoms and only have a few hours before being admitted to a hospital and placed on a respirator.
“Prepare a summary of the location of important documents and online access details,” he said. “Review the key provisions in your legal documents, including who is granted power over you and your affairs. Share this plan with a trusted individual, too.”
Then, individuals should go over the most important documents, like the power of attorney forms and living will, and then update documents older than five years or to replace power-holders within the provisions, Coffey added.
After individuals have taken into account their current estate plan or the need to create one, they should contact an estate planner.
“I think the No. 1 thing we offer is facilitating those discussions,” Kabb-Effron said. “Because so many times, people can’t make these decisions. The papers itself aren’t that difficult, it’s the conversations that come with them. And once they are signed, I give the original documents to the client and scan them over to doctors’ offices if we need to. But, the biggest thing is making sure they talk to each other and get things done.”
But when it comes to starting the process, the professionals offered advice for those feeling stressed.
“Turn off the television if you are feeling overwhelmed by current events,” Coffey stated. “Medical professionals warn that stress can reduce your immune system. Instead, turn to trusted sources to obtain current information that affects you and not the rest of the world. Also, do not overreact to the events. Take time to consult with your advisers to make certain you are reacting logically rather than emotionally.”
Kabb-Effron added, “Just know that not much has changed about the documents themselves. Doing nothing is a nightmare because even the courts are not open fully. Trying to rely on the courts to solve these kinds of problems is bad. So, if you have updated documents and a good relationship with your attorney, you will be able to weather any storm.”