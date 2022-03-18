Wills can be very helpful in conveying our wishes after we pass away, commonly including a person’s preferences when it comes to designating money and assets to the inheritors of our choosing. Some attorneys, however, believe that wills are occasionally confused with trusts.
Attorney Joshua Halpern, a partner at Halpern & Associates in Independence; Maureen Pavicic, an associate attorney at Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP in Cleveland; and Ethan Welch, shareholder and attorney at Hickman & Lowder Co., L.P.A. in Cleveland, gave advice on how a person should go about expressing their wishes through wills, as well as trusts.
A person should start documenting their wishes as soon as possible, Halpern advised. It’s something that millennials don’t think about but it’s important, he said.
“I think people misunderstand the difference between a will and a trust,” Halpern noted. “The point of estate planning is to avoid having your assets go through the public probate courts.”
Failure to have a will and a trust mean that assets will be distributed by the courts and become a matter of public record, Halpern explained. In the event the assets do go to the courts, they will be distributed to the person’s next of kin, which does not always coincide with your wishes.
Pavicic illustrated the benefits of both trusts and wills.
“(In) a standard estate plan, the main focus will be a revocable trust,” Pavicic noted. “One good thing about a will (is) you can nominate a guardian for your minor children.”
Pavicic advised people include all assets in their estate planning, which is done through a process called “titling.”
When drafting and executing an estate plan, it is a multi-step process, Pavicic explained. The first step is to have all your wishes written out in the document. The second step is titling those assets correctly. When an attorney is involved, they will go through all the client’s assets and speak with their financial institutions to add beneficiary designations. This leads to assets and bank accounts being distributed to the trust upon death.
“Anyone above the age of 18 can write a will,” Welch stated. “Major events in life prompt clients to consider writing a will.”
Welch pointed out that one of the primary mistakes people make when writing a will is not understanding what a will does.
“They think that, if (they) have a will, that will govern where all of (their) money will go,” Welch said. “What a will does is govern probate assets. There are other assets, other accounts, that are considered non-probate assets.”
If a person has a beneficiary on a bank account, retirement account or investment account, those accounts go straight to the beneficiary, outside probate court, Welch explained.
“If you want the cost to be lower and the money to get to the beneficiaries sooner, use a trust,” Welch said, adding there are also good reasons for using a will and probate court. One of these reasons is having minor children.
You may want to make sure that probate court has oversight of the management of the money for the children and management over the children themselves, Welch said. Another good reason is a very contested family that doesn’t get along. You may want probate court involved to have that oversight over the family’s situation.
“Generally speaking, yes, trusts are typically the way to go, but it all depends on the client’s situation,” Welch pointed out.