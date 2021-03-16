Large donations given to organizations and institutions are often met with excitement in the moment. But once that pomp and circumstance initially wears off, many people who initially read the story about the donors’ contribution will forget about it over time. However, to the organizations and the people who support them, those donations can continue to pay dividends for years or decades to come.
Bill Adolph, director of planned giving at Jewish National Fund; Joel Fox, chief development officer at Menorah Park in Beachwood; and Katie Shames, planned giving and major gift officer with The Cleveland Orchestra, said these gifts go to all facets of their organizations.
“Donations of all sizes can provide general operating support and can fund staff and musicians’ salaries, facilities, operations, education programs,” Shames said. “We’re a very donor-centered institution, so we always follow our donors’ intent for how they want to direct their generosity. Of course, we’re appreciative of all gifts, regardless of how they’re designated. And we are especially reliant on annual fund gifts and present gifts that can serve present and future generations.”
JNF provides access to food, medicine to elderly Israelis, help to Israeli children with disabilities, and access for virtual therapy. Much of this is possible because of their donors.
“When someone makes a large legacy gift, it ensures that the legacy will be felt for generations to come,” Adolph said. “It also benefits because it inspires others to give to support the people of the land of Israel. Parks, playgrounds, medical centers, rehabilitation centers.”
Menorah Park is another organization that still benefits to this day from gifts given more than 50 years ago. In 1968, the community helped raise $6.5 million to move Menorah Park from downtown Cleveland to Beachwood.
“We still benefit very significantly from that beautiful campus in Beachwood, that building, and all the buildings that have been built with donor support since then,” Fox said. “So you could say our very existence and daily work still benefits mightily from those gifts that were made over half a century ago.”
About 20 years ago, philanthropist Peter Lewis gifted Menorah with the funds to build a swimming pool attached to a nursing home for aquatic therapy. According to Fox, this was the first time something like that had been done.
“And, we’re very proud of that facility to this day,” Fox said. “It helps hundreds and hundreds of people every year. So many people are grateful for our beautiful facility that allows them to regain their strength and physical ability. Every time I walk in there, I think about the fact that it is all the result of one person’s vision and generosity. And that one gift has made all of that possible.”
Meanwhile, Shames cites donations from people such as Jane Nord, who made a gift last year that will allow current and future generations of students all over Northeastern Ohio to attend The Cleveland Orchestra’s education concerts free of charge.
“I hear from so many of our donors from all over the country who tell me that coming to Severance Hall as a student first awakened their love of music, which continued throughout their lifetime,” Shames said.”
At JNF, Adolph said that his organization had its best year ever in 2020, raising over $100 million. But he credits the present success to the contributions made by others in the past.
“But we have to go back to how we’re able to help and have our best year ever,” Adolph said. “I think it comes from (donations made) before. It comes from legacy gifts, gifts of endowment, any type of asset that has been left to us to be able to help significantly now, one of them is the Boruchin Center. It’s an education center that’s helping children grow. It’s able to help fund issues during the pandemic. So those donations were all made a long time ago.”