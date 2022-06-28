Making charitable contributions is a good way to show support for the area’s communities and enhance the lives of others. These contributions can be made in many ways. Two of those ways are direct donations to a charitable organization and through crowd funding online. While both options can be effective, donating directly to an organization makes it easier to be sure that your money is going where you intend it to go.
Beth Cohen Pollack, director of organizational advancement at Bellefaire JCB in Shaker Heights, and Diane Pilati, manager of community relations and fund development at Goodwill Industries of Greater Cleveland and East Central Ohio, discussed the pros and cons of both methods, as well as how to pick a charitable organization that is meaningful to you.
Cohen Pollack pointed out that there are often fees associated with both types of donations. She said crowd funding sites often take a portion of the proceeds while direct donations to an organization through its website may incur credit card processing fees.
She noted that direct donations are a good foundation on which a person can build a relationship with the organization.
“I think having that actual relationship without a middle vendor is very, very valuable,” Cohen Pollack said. “It also allows the organization to know who you are as a donor.”
Having this closer relationship with an organization allows a person to better know where their money is going, she added.
When deciding where to donate, Cohen Pollack recommends finding an organization that best aligns with one’s values.
“The No. 1 consideration a donor should have is what they are trying to accomplish,” Cohen Pollack said.
Pilati stated that direct donations help an organization to get an understanding of who their donors are and learn more about them. She added that having more information about them can also help the organization to formally thank them.
Organizations may also use the information to engage donors on other levels, such as advocacy and volunteering, she noted.
As relationships between donors and organizations evolve, so too might the frequency of donations or other involvement, Pilati explained.
“So, they might start out just as a $25 donor, and as they get into the fold of the organization through communications and we are able to tell our story at a higher and deeper level to a donor, that relationship with the donor may evolve into repeat monetary donations – maybe a community drive, maybe they come and volunteer, or engage with the organization on some other level.”
Pilati also highlighted the importance of finding an organization that holds meaning to you.
“One thing about donors when they are looking for a charity to connect with, a lot of times it’s about connecting with the mission of the organization,” she said. “We always encourage donors to look at the charity, look at our mission-based programs, and see where they might want to connect with us – where their passion lies.”