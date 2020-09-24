Planned gifts don’t always have to be the large bequests that we equate with philanthropy through an estate.
According to Terry Davis, CEO of Our Lady of the Wayside in Avon, and Katie Shames, planned giving and major gifts officer at The Cleveland Orchestra in Cleveland, smaller gifts also play an important role in the health and longevity of an organization and donors shouldn’t feel discouraged if they can only give so much.
“There is a misconception about estate gifts having to be large,” Shames said. “At the orchestra, we welcome bequests of all sizes and they’re all as meaningful as the last. The ultimate gift is being able to provide for the thing you cherish, which has no limits or minimums.”
Shames added people assume they also need to be “financially sophisticated,” meaning they think they should know everything there is to know to thoughtfully give, which isn’t true, either.
At Our Lady of the Wayside, Davis said smaller gifts come in all the time, both in restricted and unrestricted forms. The key is explaining to donors what the organization’s current needs are and how gifts of any size can fit into those plans, he explained.
“Right now, you can give to a specific cause within the organization, like if it is the food bank, you can specify how many families you want to provide for,” Davis said. “You can even sponsor a specific person, home or even the amount of nursing houses, so it can be very specific. That is great for people who want to know that they’re giving to a worthy cause, even if they don’t have a lot. Many charities welcome gifts like that, and you can usually set gifts to be done annually and spread them out. That makes sure they last and will continue to go to a great cause.”
For donors who support The Cleveland Orchestra, Shames said there are many opportunities to make a difference, no matter the total of their gift. These range from naming a seat in the audience at either Severance Hall or Blossom Music Center, the orchestra’s main venues, or naming a chair within the orchestra itself. Donors could also underwrite a program or a variety of planned gift vehicles to “ensure that we will continue to be Cleveland’s musical ambassador to the world.”
Both professionals said all gifts are an important part of an organization’s bottom line – and these gifts should still be accounted for in their estate plans.
“It’s important because depending on how things are set up, sometimes dollars don’t find themselves to the purpose you want,” Davis noted. “A lot of donors want to feel good about what they are doing, so we want to know what is really driving them to our agency. That is where we want their contributions to go. If those things aren’t specifically written, in, it can get difficult to ensure that.”
It is also key for organizations to express gratitude for gifts, no matter the size.
“(Feeling discouraged) is the last thing we want people to feel, and in fact, gifts of all sizes are important to us,” Shames stated. “It demonstrates community impact, and just as we work hard to throw open our doors to the entire community to show that all are welcome to experience music at higher levels, we are too grateful when that same wide swath of the community dedicates a gift to us. Just as we welcome people of all shapes and sizes, we do so with their contributions as well.”
Davis added, “In a lot of instances, it is up to the charity to make sure people understand why they’re important. A few years ago, our budget was smaller and a lot of people gave $10 to $50, constantly and continuously. After we grew our agency and the budget went up, smaller donors did start to feel like they weren’t making a difference. So, it is key for donors to realize their gifts, no matter the size, are important. It still adds up to something significant and all goes towards the overall cause. At the end of the day, it makes all the difference.”