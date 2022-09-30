Planned charitable giving can be an opportune way for people to give back to the causes and organizations they hold dear. Such organizations may be ones that have served them or their loved ones, or ones that serve certain demographics that they are passionate about helping.
Through such donations, people can express their interests and values for years to come and even long after they pass away. Some of those charitable contributions may entail giving to a college or university by documenting one’s wishes to set up a perpetuity fund to generate scholarships for students.
Amanda Pinney, executive director of strategic giving at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, discussed how these scholarships work, how they benefit students and how people who wish to set up such an endowment can get started.
“A perpetuity scholarship, or in other words, a permanent endowment, is a fund that provides scholarship support today, tomorrow and in perpetuity, helping future generations of students realize their educational dreams,” Pinney said.
In creating an endowed scholarship fund, benefactors assist their preferred educational institutions in attracting the best and brightest students and allowing the schools to offer competitive scholarships that help create inclusive learning environments that are diverse, competitive and engaged, she explained.
Each scholarship endowment, depending on the type of scholarship the benefactor wishes to endow – full tuition, half tuition or a specific amount of tuition per year – will have a minimum required support threshold, she pointed out. These minimum requirements, however, should never be a deterring factor in an organization’s acceptance of a benefactor’s wish to set up a fund.
“By working with creative strategic development officers, most universities can craft either permanent endowments or immediate-use support funds that can help meet the university’s need as well as the donor’s desired level of philanthropy,” she said.
Perpetuity endowments are capable of existing in infinity due to smart financial planning on the university’s part, Pinney said. The boards of trustees at colleges or universities generally set endowment spend rates each year.
“The board takes into account the performance of the endowment, present and future market conditions and the outlined terms of our donors, in addition to many other factors,” she said. “All of their effort helps ensure that our endowments are managed to withstand the test of time.”
Pinney suggested speaking to a development professional at the organization one wishes to support when crafting an endowment fund. In doing so, the expert will help make sure that the fund is set up in a way that is satisfactory to the benefactor and corresponds with their wishes, values and interests.
“They will listen carefully to your interests and offer suggestions for options that align with those areas and can be very helpful in providing advice regarding giving approaches that can accomplish your goals in the most effective way,” she said.
She further advised that any person who wishes to make a charitable contribution to an educational organization should always give thought to the impacts they wish to have and the areas of interest they would like to support.
“There’s never a ‘wrong’ answer when giving the gift of an education,” Pinney added.