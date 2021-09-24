Whether it be an online donation page on social media or an in-person fundraiser, there are many ways to donate to a cause you care about. However, people often wonder if their gift is big enough to really make a difference.
Judy Ghazoul Hilow, executive director of Malachi House in Cleveland, and Carol Wolf, assistant vice president of planned giving and endowment at the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in Beachwood, said that all gifts, no matter how much, are valuable.
When it comes to donating to Federation’s annual Campaign for Jewish Needs, Wolf said every gift is important. Last year, $32 million was raised for the campaign, and that money goes to its beneficiary agencies and Jews around the world. Planned gifts, which are gifts that are bequest or testamentary gifts of any size, are also important because they support the Federation’s endowment fund.
When the Federation receives a bequest of any size, the donor doesn’t always tell them how much it is, Wolf said. That is why, she said, they appreciate every commitment, every intention, and we thank them all the same way – by including them as a member in their legacy society.
“It’s so meaningful because they might give a gift in any given year to 25 charities, but usually when you go to plan a gift and when you’re leaving a bequest, it’s only to one or two of your very important charities that are close to your heart,” Wolf said. “So that’s what’s important about every legacy gift, is that it’s very personal and it shows what your values are.”
In the six years since Hilow began at Malachi House, she said there are many donors that have given small amounts every single month. When you look at their accumulated total that they give, Hilow said, it’s “far greater” than some people that only give once per year.
“I have a gentleman that is incarcerated who sends us $5 every month,” Hilow said. “And his total giving is more than a number of people that we have that are comparatively large donors. So, what happens is they are at the same level. When you pull the donor reports and you want to see who’s at the higher levels, you look and you see these people that give small donations every month are as high as our higher level donors.”
Hilow added there are certain donor names that she always looks forward to seeing. On top of a standard “thank you” note, she will also send them a handwritten note on occasion.
She said donations help pay for daily expenses at Malachi House, such as clinical staff salaries.
Wolf said the Federation’s endowment fund supports the entire community.
“For an example, with all of the challenges that came up because of COVID this past year, because we have an endowment fund, we were able to immediately make a grant of $2 million to the community, to the nursing homes, schools and everyone to help them with the budgets and everything they needed,” Wolf said. “So that endowment is made possible mostly by testamentary gifts.”
Hilow said she has “so much respect and admiration” for the person that gives $5 as opposed to the person that gives $1.5 million. She thought of her mom and dad, who she considers to both be philanthropists.
“We were watching the news together,” she said. “This couple made a big donation to one of the hospitals. I said to my mom, ‘I think that you and dad were philanthropists. Even though you didn’t have the money, you gave a big portion of your salary to others. Whether you helped them with food, clothing, or lodging.’ That, to me, is philanthropy. It’s not necessarily a large gift. It’s what you’re giving back. It’s not about giving large donations, it’s about what you give back compared to what you have.”
Wolf said doing planned gifts or leaving a bequest is not just for the wealthy. Every single gift makes a difference, and says something about you as a person.
“So, what’s really important is that, if you’ve been donating to the community for many years, the gift you give as a testamentary gift is a permanent gift,” Wolf said. “It’s a gift that goes on in perpetuity. So, it’s a marker that you were here. It doesn’t matter the amount, because collectively, it becomes a really important amount. Every single person is noted and recognized. And every gift, it doesn’t matter how much it is, goes to help our community now, but mostly in the future.”