In our house, this is a season of bright holiday celebrations, convenient and comforting Crock-Pot meals and charitable giving. While it’s not in my wheelhouse to offer stellar Crock-Pot recipes, I can offer recipes to satisfy the heart through charitable giving. By serving as a philanthropic adviser, it’s my role to make charitable giving convenient and comforting – just like the heartiest of Crock-Pot meals.
One might claim that a donor advised fund is the Crock-Pot of charitable giving as they make philanthropy convenient and comforting. The chef deposits food into the slow cooker, receives immediate relief that dinner is taken care of and enjoys a meal on their own time.
This is exactly how a DAF works: The chef – in this case, the donor – uses their DAF to make a deposit of cash or securities, they receive an immediate tax deduction (the relief) and the meal consists of the donor’s ability to grant support to their favorite charities.
Are you ready to cook up something great? Here is the recipe for convenient and comforting charitable giving through a DAF at the Columbus Jewish Foundation, a JewishColumbus partner.
Do the prep work: Whether you’re the solo chef or have a sous chef, deciding your philanthropic and financial goals takes time and preparation. At the end of the calendar year, you still have time to receive a tax deduction. So, gather your Chanukah gelt and consider a DAF at JewishColumbus. As our local Jewish community foundation, we do the prep work by serving as advisers to help you discover community needs and organizations that align with your interests.
Set it and forget it: Charitable giving through a DAF can be as easy as set it and forget it. Once a gift is made to a DAF, you receive an immediate tax deduction even before your cash or securities are put towards a charitable cause. Planning to itemize? Consider bunching two years of charitable contributions into a DAF in 2020. This way, you can enjoy the benefit of an increased deduction this calendar year and take the standard deduction in 2021. Regardless, the goods are in the pot and a tax-receipt is in hand before the end of the year.
Let it simmer: Crock-Pot cooking is cooking on your schedule. With the gelt already in your DAF, take time to reflect on charitable missions that mean most to you. Feeding the hungry? Helping those in need? Providing student scholarships? Preserving the arts? Supporting your synagogue through dues? A DAF provides you time to decide your priorities and make grant recommendations – all on your timeline and for the charitable organizations that warm your heart and soul.
Enjoy juicy results: You did it. You prepped, set and simmered a meal in one pot and nourished your community through tzedakah. You fed the hungry, helped those in need, provided scholarships, preserved the arts, paid your synagogue dues … all with one contribution.
Warm wishes to your family for a bright, happy and healthy holiday season. What will you cook up together? Make a plan for your convenient and comforting year-end charitable giving.
Jessica Gelin Grisez is director of planned giving and major gifts at JewishColumbus in Columbus.