Beachwood, OH (44122)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 31F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.