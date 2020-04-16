Everyone has an estate in some form, and planning for it is key to ensure a smooth transition after death. Though a typical financial and life planning tool, societal changes, like the COVID-19 pandemic, can make this formulaic process even more complex.
According to Mitch Adel, managing partner at Cooper, Adel, Vu & Associates, with offices in Centerberg, Chillicothe, Monroe and Sidney; Carol Ann Fey, of counsel at Artz, Dewhirst & Wheeler in Columbus; and Joseph M. Mentrek, partner and chair of the estate and succession planning and administration practice group at Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP in Cleveland, the pandemic calls for considerable analysis of estate plans.
“COVID-19 has made us all face scary challenges and inevitable mortality,” Fey explained. “It is crucial that individuals pay attention to their current wills, trusts and plans to make sure they are up to date. Individuals and families who do not have estate plans should absolutely move forward with those plans and documents.”
Mentrek explained estate plans have always been important, but especially with COVID-19, there is “no good reason to delay” in implementing one.
“For some, it’s matter-of-fact, practical and prudent,” he noted. “For others, implementing an estate plan brings them face-to-face with their morality and forces them to consider how life will go on without them, in the face of the unimaginable. So, it often takes something major to bring them to the table, some disruption in the status quo that acts as a catalyst that moves those individuals into action.”
There are various ways COVID-19 has impacted estate planning, especially within how plans are created.
“The most obvious factor affecting how the plan is created is the impact of social distancing,” Mentrek said. “The conversations are quite personal, and healthy dialogue is an important part of the process. My personal bias has always been to achieve the necessary rapport face-to-face. Currently, that is not possible.”
However, Fey said, “I am hopeful that the pandemic will help attorneys make it even more convenient to interact with clients regarding their estate planning needs, especially with online resources that facilitate meetings, document review and updates.”
Signing documents also poses a potential issue, Adel said.
“The most important document right now is the family trust and is more important than that will, especially at this time because it doesn’t have to be witnessed to be notarized,” he said. “So, you don’t have to worry about social distancing issues because in Ohio, we now can do e-notary. At my firm, we have two attorneys who specialize in it. So, we can notarize documents virtually so people can remain in their own homes.”
Mentrek explained, “The issues related to the use of electronic wills, electronic signatures, witness requirements and electronic notarization have recently been under discussion by the estate planning bar, and this pandemic will certainly fast-track those discussions as we continue to engineer our ‘new normal.’”
Concerning the pandemic, the attorneys said there are a few areas of estate planning that individuals should pay close attention to.
“All individuals should pay extra attention to getting estate planning documents underway, especially if they have minor children, are unmarried, or if they have LGBTQ or other non-traditional relationships,” Fey suggested.
Mentrek said, “My advice is if you commit to starting, you should commit to finishing. What we are talking about here is all revocable – it can be easily changed at any time. It is more important to have something in place that fits with your current circumstances that might not necessarily address every remote ‘what if.’”
Adel suggested considering who one’s financial and health care “helpers” are.
“If you have the opportunity in advance to create your financial power of attorney or your health care power of attorney, you can pick that person,” he explained. “All of a sudden, you have that illness and you’re incapacitated and in the hospital, someone else is going to pick that person for you. It may not be the person you want it to
be – it may just be the available person. The easiest thing to say is don’t delay.”