There are many decisions to make when writing a last will and testament. One of those decisions is who the executor will be. The executor is the person who makes sure the final wishes of the deceased individual are carried out properly.
Jim Goldsmith, partner with Ulmer & Berne, and Mike Ivan, attorney at MAI Capital Management, both in Cleveland, said there are several factors that go into naming someone as executor.
Ivan said the will creates some opportunity to customize the default plan. In a will, the individual must say who they want the executor to be.
“You might say ‘I want my wife, my brother, and then kids – provided they’re 21 years old,’ but you can dictate who it is,” Ivan said. “Sometimes you’ll say ‘I want a bank.’ You can even go outside the family if there’s a good reason. And sometimes there is. If the family is too young, if they’re not really responsible enough to handle money, if there’s an addiction issue, if the spouse is a spendthrift, has creditors chasing them.”
Goldsmith said the court is allowed to deny the request of the deceased, however. If the proposed executor had a shady past or is deemed unfit to serve as executor, a new executor will have to be chosen.
“If someone who applied to be executor had a criminal record, habitual drunkenness, or some malady that the court would view them as unable to serve that role,” he said. “The court has the power to not appoint someone or to remove someone they have appointed if they are not doing a good job ... you want someone you trust to carry out your wishes when you’re not there to do it.”
Goldsmith added there should not be a conflict of interest between the proposed executor and the beneficiaries of assets.
“You have to consider how that executor is going to interact with the beneficiaries, and whether it will be a positive or negative experience for everyone, based on who the various parties are,” he said. “I wouldn’t want to name someone as executor if there is a conflict. I wouldn’t name an ex-brother-in-law as executor if your sister, his ex-wife, is the beneficiary. You want to avoid conflict.”
Ivan said if an executor is not chosen by the deceased, there are statutes that would go to “defaults.” This means they might assume you want to pick your spouse first, and then you’d pick your children, provided they’re adults, and so on.
Ivan added there’s usually a successor in the written document that outlines who the “backup” executor would be if the primary choice can not serve.
“So you always have backups,” Ivan said. “But let’s say they don’t do that. Then it defaults for the state statute and it would go under the preference statutes. Where it might say, ‘family members first in this pecking order.’ If you want some specifics, you have to build that in the will. Otherwise, it defaults to the state statute. It’s going to create a priority in different relationships.”
Ivan said the day-to-day responsibilities of an executor can vary. Unless the executor was very close to the deceased, they might actually have to go through mail and old files, to help me create balance sheets. They might need to know where the assets are located, such as at a bank or elsewhere.
“Some executors will be more hands-on,” Ivan said. “Some will say, ‘I need more help, I’m going to delegate this. I’m going to hire an accountant, hire my lawyer to do this.’ So, depending on if the parties are doing it or sort of an agent is doing it, there’s still steps to take. So, the first thing I tell clients is, I need you to help gather information, you have to serve almost in a detective role.”