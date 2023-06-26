Financial advisers can provide help when it comes to learning about, setting up and maintaining a 401(k).
Randy Carver, president of Carver Financial Services in Mentor, and Brad Harte, managing director of investments and financial adviser at Lakeside Wealth Management in Pepper Pike, discussed how financial advisers can assist people in building and maintaining their 401(k) accounts.
“In most cases, if someone is going to work with a planner, it’s better to work with somebody that’s dealing with your whole (financial) situation,” Carver said.
By working with an adviser who is familiar with the big picture of one’s finances, a client benefits because the adviser can better take other aspects of their finances into consideration and advise them with those things in mind.
Carver said financial elements that may impact a 401(k) include the person’s tax bracket, whether the 401(k) is a traditional or a Roth, how much money a person can save practically, and plans for college financial aid – putting more money in a 401(k) may give people a better chance at getting more financial aid.
“You need to look at things holistically because one thing that may not seem to affect other (elements of finance), could,” he explained.
When setting up a 401(k), people should ask questions about what percentage their company will match and what investments are available to them, he suggested.
Most people opt for a Roth 401(k) because contributions are taxed prior to going into the account so the money is not taxed as it grows within the account, he pointed out.
To some, it may seem they can not afford to participate in a 401(k), but Carver said it is worth the deduction from one’s paycheck.
“It’s one of those things where people are like, ‘I can’t afford to do it,’ and the reality is you can’t afford to do it today (but) it’s going to be worse in the future,” Carver advised. “Put it at least up to the match because it’s free money. Whatever the match is, that’s absolutely free money for you.”
For people who are trying to start a business in which they hope to have employees whom they will offer benefits such as 401(k)s, it can be a big financial responsibility, Harte explained. It is therefore wise to find an adviser who can help create a plan that is suited for the best interests of the company and its employees.
Harte urged people to take full advantage of company matches.
“I always tell clients, ‘If they’re going to be participating and putting money in for you, you might as well try and take advantage of that,’” he said.
While making a contribution to a 401(k) out of each paycheck does deduct from the money that goes into one’s pocket, eventually they won’t realize it is missing because they will become used to seeing and budgeting with the lessened amount, while simultaneously making money from company matches and dividend returns, he explained. Still, people should do this within reason and in accordance with their own situations.
“You want to be able to try and do as much as you can without really taking a dent out of living expenses or costs,” he said.
When meeting with a financial adviser for the first time, Harte recommended people ask how much they charge for their services, whether they use customized portfolios for their clients, how often they should meet and how long they’ve been in the business.
He advised that people start investing and saving for retirement as early as possible, ideally in their 20s.
“It’s more and more important now, the younger you are, to be on top of your finances sooner,” Harte said.