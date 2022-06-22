Most people pay taxes and many people borrow money for various reasons. When they die, those taxes and debts are still owed and affairs need to be settled by loved ones, estate professionals or a combination of the two.
Barry Cohn, senior vice president and branch manager of Stifel in Pepper Pike, and Mary Eileen Vitale, principal in the tax department at HW&Co. in Beachwood, discussed the actions needed to handle what is owed.
“Generally, any outstanding income taxes and debts continue after someone dies,” Cohn explained. “In some instances, a debt can be forgiven if the lender and borrower agreed to cancel the outstanding debt upon the death of the borrower.”
He noted that many federal student loans and some private student loans may be forgiven if the borrower dies.
“Borrowers and debtors should consult with their tax professional to address whether there are any tax consequences to obligations that are dismissed,” he pointed out.
The estates of taxpayers with higher net worths may be subject to either or both federal and state estate taxes upon their deaths, Cohn added.
Vitale explained that “whoever the administrator or executor of the estate is who is responsible to settle all affairs.’
Cohn said that the person responsible is usually the executor of someone’s will and that if there is not a will, a court in the county where the deceased person lived may appoint someone to handle the deceased individual’s financial matters.
“Whoever is responsible for handing the financial affairs of the deceased pays the outstanding obligations with the deceased’s assets,” Cohn said.
He suggested that adults make a will in which they appoint an executor who they trust and who is capable of handling the post-death affairs of the deceased.
“The maker of the will should communicate with the future executor while the maker is still alive so that the executor has an understanding of the maker’s financial affairs,” Cohn recommended. “When the time comes to fulfill the role, the executor should work with an attorney to effectively navigate the administration process.”
Cohn noted that two common misconceptions of this matter are that some people believe all of their obligations are extinguished upon their death and that others believe their obligations continue indefinitely.
“An adult should consult with his or her financial, legal and tax advisors to address the specifics of what taxes or debts continue after the adult dies and if so, for how long,” Cohn advised.
Vitale explained that some people title their assets so that, when they die, the assets automatically transfer to someone.
“(With) those assets, the administrator or executor would just make sure that those get transferred directly,” she stated. “Those don’t go through court or a trust unless they are to be transferred to a trust.”
In some cases, loans that incur debt are secured with a co-signer. Vitale pointed out that in this case, if the deceased person’s assets do not cover the debt owed, the obligation generally becomes that of the co-signer.
“It would get paid out of the person’s assets first,” Vitale noted.