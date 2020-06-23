First Federal Bank of the Midwest and Home Savings Bank revealed their newly designed logo and brand identity for Premier Bank, including their “Powered by People” tagline
The combined 78 branches will begin adopting the Premier Bank name and branding platform in June and complete the merger in mid-July.
“The Premier Bank name and brand tells the story of two financial institutions coming together and most importantly the people who make the bank what it is,” said Gary M. Small, President of First Federal Bank and Home Savings Bank, in a news release. “We are driven to do our very best for our customers, employees and communities. There’s nothing more rewarding than helping them achieve their goals. That’s what premier means to us.”
The tagline represents the bank’s ongoing community-centric experience defined by best-in-class banking experiences, community support and engaged employees, according to the release.
“When you pair our logo that represents connectedness with our ‘Powered by People’ tagline, you get a true feeling for our philosophy that sets us apart as a community bank,” said Vince Liuzzi, executive vice president and chief banking officer, head of community banking, in the release. “Our unique market structure keeps the people we serve at the center of our business, and from that we find our purpose, our energy and our inspiration.”
The rebranded website is yourpremierbank.com.