Among the many challenges we collectively faced in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic was the inability to gather in person. This restriction prevented many charitable organizations from holding their usual fundraisers and left them searching for alternate ways to raise money. Now that the situation is a bit more controlled, many foundations are opting to hold in-person events again.
Lara Kalafatis, chair of the Cleveland Clinic Philanthropy Institute in Cleveland; Megan O’Bryan, vice president of development and president of the Tri-C Foundation in Cleveland; and Brian Sokol, chief development officer of the Menorah Park Foundation in Beachwood, discussed the ways their organizations adapted to safety protocols through virtual and socially distanced events and how they are beginning to return to in-person fundraisers.
“At the beginning of the pandemic, which feels like ancient history now, our goal was to make sure our donors and community were informed,” Kalafatis said. “At that point, it was scary for all of us with many unknowns, so information was the primary goal of donor interactions, as well as raising funds for COVID-19 relief efforts and related research.”
Kalafatis explained the Cleveland Clinic Philanthropy Institute held a variety of virtual webinars and gatherings, from meetings with Cleveland Clinic leaders and physicians to wider scale panel discussions.
The clinic launched a virtual event called “Cleveland Clinic Experience,” which was “a summit of leaders sharing insights and inspiration for our global donor community,” Kalafatis stated.
After a two-year gap, the Cleveland Clinic Foundation will be holding its first in-person event, “Derby Day Soiree,” on May 7.
“It’s a re-imagined event from the gala we historically held for Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital,” Kalafatis explained. “We’re so excited about the new format, the new theme and the chance to once again be in-person with an incredible community of donors interested in supporting our littlest patients.”
Similarly, the Tri-C Foundation held virtual events for their community during the height of the pandemic.
“One thing we did was create a series called ‘Tri-C Responds’ and it is a series of virtual town halls for our stakeholders. We theme it around different areas of how Tri-C is involved in responding to both the community and the COVID-19 pandemic,” O’Bryan said.
These town halls, O’Bryan explained, cover topics such as public safety and emergency response, acclimating students to online learning and technology, healthcare industry needs and improving the affordability of access to high-quality education and training. The foundation brought in student speakers in a continued effort to engage them in fundraising efforts. Students shared their stories with donors to convey to them the impact of their donations on student life.
The Tri-C foundation will hold their next in-person event, Applause, on June 23. The event will celebrate the retirement of Alex Johnson and will raise money for the “Dr. Alex Johnson Equity and Success Fund” which will support student needs outside of traditional tuition, such as books, technology, transportation and housing.
The Menorah Park Foundation held their “Home Run 5k Run/1 Mile Walk” fundraiser virtually during the pandemic, Sokol stated. Participants sent in photos and shared posts on social media.
Through continuous contact with contributors, via phone and social distancing, the foundation reached its annual campaign goal despite the COVID-19-induced challenges, Sokol noted.
The Menorah Park Foundation will hold its two major annual fundraisers in person this year. The “Home Run 5k Run/1 Mile Walk” will be held May 1 at Ursuline College and the “Shining Stars High School Singing Competition” will be held Sept. 11 at Playhouse Square.
“It’s going to be fun coming back together,” Sokol stated. “People have been craving this contact.”
Sokol conveyed appreciation for the people of Cleveland and their continued efforts to support foundations, local businesses and other enrichment initiatives during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“(Cleveland) is such an incredible community,” Sokol said, adding that the community-oriented values of the city is what makes it special.