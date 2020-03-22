Estate plans contain important information, so it is vital to revisit the plan often.
According to David Banas, an attorney at Hickman & Lowder in Cleveland, frequent checks and updates can keep everyone on the same page, and can keep directives following the estate owners’ death timely and relevant.
In light of coronavirus news, Banas gave a timely example.
“We’re dealing with the COVID-19 issue right now and within the past few days, access and visitation in nursing homes have been prohibited, for a good reason,” he said. “When working with elderly clients, if I can’t visit them, how can I get documents signed or access funds? You can accomplish that through a good power of attorney, with phone calls and emails, remotely.”
But more generally, Banas said in emergency situations, knowing your forms are updated is good peace of mind. For example, an estate owner could’ve named someone who has since died or who has moved away, which is then no longer enough.
When determining how often to update these directives, Banas said it should be about every five years, or whenever a life change occurs.
“That is a marriage, divorce, job change or location change,” he said. “And when your immediate loved ones do the same. It could also be a job change, retirement, health issues, a new challenge, opportunity or phase in life. So, look things over and think, ‘what if something happened to me,’ and does this still make sense?”
But it never hurts to look at it more frequently, he added.
When revisiting these plans, Banas said a key is to include everyone that will be affected by them.
“The people that you’ve named as your powers of attorney and possibly those backups should always be involved in the conversation,” he said. “You can put things on paper and sign legal documents, but the real work comes when that agent is acting on behalf of mom or dad. You can have all the authority in the world, but what the person is going to draw on is a conversation they had with their mom or dad. Not legalese on a piece of paper.”
By doing frequent updates whenever there is a life change, Banas said many headaches can be avoided.
“What you avoid is having named a backup agent or an agent that is maybe deceased or not available, like across the country,” he explained. “That is not as big of a concern though, being geographically far away, as it used to be. But, maybe circumstances have changed – like your daughter who is your power of attorney has moved, has a new family and new responsibilities. What you want to avoid is the need for the law to get involved and to go to probate court.”
In any situation regarding one’s estate plan, Banas suggested connecting with an experienced attorney or financial planner. But, it doesn’t have to be a complicated interaction, he added.
“I have many clients that call me up and say, ‘my son graduated from college and is moving out to Wyoming. Do we need to take a moment and look at our powers of attorney?’” he said. “I can say, ‘well, it might be a good idea to move the order to our spouse, then maybe your daughter who is local and then your son.’ Or I can say, ‘I don’t think that is an issue. But it was good to talk and call me the next time you’re wondering.’ It can be that simple.”