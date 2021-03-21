Giving a gift to a loved one or family member is a great way to help or support them. Most of the time, this process is fairly simple. Most gifts can be exchanged between people without giving it a second thought.
However, David Shallenberger, senior manager at Rea & Associates in Wooster; and Fred Widen, partner at Ulmer & Berne LLP in Cleveland, said certain situations can cause a person to have to pay taxes on gifts they give to others.
Although the state of Ohio does not have an income tax on receiving or giving gifts, there is a federal tax on it. Presently, each donor can give $15,000 per donee each year without any tax consequences. Even if a donor gives away more than $15,000, it is rarely taxable, but they still are required to file a gift tax return, then paying any necessary taxes.
“So if you give more than $15,000, you have to file a gift tax return,” Shallenberger said. “It’s kind of like raising your hand in class, and telling the IRS, ‘Hey I gave more than $15,000.’ For many people, it still would not be a taxable gift, but instead it’s a reportable gift. That reportable gift then eats into their lifetime gift exclusion.”
The lifetime gift exclusion is an exemption that allows an individual to give up to $11.7 million in gifts and donations over the course of their lifetime before they have to pay any taxes on it. However, Shallenberger said the figure of $11.7 million is set to change soon.
“That $11.7 million is currently scheduled to sunset at the end of 2025,” Shallenberger said. “Beginning January 2026, that lifetime amount will go from $11.7 million down to the 2018 level, which was $5.5 million. And there will be a cumulative inflation adjustment for those years in between 2018 and 2025. So, roughly, it will probably be about half when the sunset does occur.”
When taxes must be paid for any reason, such as a donation to a living trust, Widen said there are a few different ways in which an individual can set up those tax payments.
“There’s a couple of decisions that need to be made,” Widen said. “You could structure the gift so that the donor pays the income taxes on the trust income during the donor’s lifetime. Typically, that is known as a ‘defective grantor trust’. You could also set up the trust so the grantor does not pay any income taxes. The trust pays the income taxes or the beneficiaries pay the income taxes. So the beneficiaries could pay the income taxes, (and) a portion of the trust is treated as what’s called the grantor trust of the beneficiaries, because of certain powers they possess to draw out money from the trust.
“The trust could pay the income taxes on its own income, or the trust could have earned income and it’s what’s called a ‘complex trust.’ It can make distributions to the beneficiaries where they pay the income taxes.”
Widen also said this is largely dictated by what kind of trust and donation you have set up.
“More likely, it’s based on how the trust is set up, and what type of property is going into the trust,” Widen said. “If you could have a situation where the donor gives a certain kind of property to the trust, it could generate an income tax at the time of the gift to the donor. Typically, it will not generate any kind of tax to the trust or the beneficiaries.”