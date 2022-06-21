James A. Goldsmith received the Estate Planning Council of Cleveland’s Distinguished Estate Planning Award June 8 at an award celebration at The Shoreby Club in Bratenahl.
Goldsmith is a partner with Ulmer and Berne LLP in Cleveland and group leader of the firm’s trusts and estates practice. He was selected as this year’s honoree for the way he helps others develop a better understanding of estate planning, promotes cooperation and fosters strong relationships among estate planners and furthers the education of council members and the public in the field of estate planning, according to a news release.
“We are thrilled that Jim is being honored by his peers for his exceptional achievements and service in trusts and estates law,” Patricia A. Shlonsky, partner-in-charge of Ulmer’s Cleveland office, said in the release. “His deep commitment to his clients and passion for helping them achieve their estate planning goals are hallmarks of his practice and he is incredibly deserving of this honor.”