Recently celebrating 20 years at Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP, Cheryl Mosback has been promoted to estate planning and business succession practice group manager, according to a Sept. 27 news release.
Playing a key role in the growth of the practice, she is a mentor to many staff members across the firm and will take on increased responsibilities with a practice group that includes 30 attorneys in six cities across the nation, the release stated.
“Cheryl has proven herself exceptional the past 20 years as my legal assistant in her technical, organizational and client-relation skills,” Stephen H. Gariepy, estate planning and business succession group national chair, said in the release. “She’s proactive in improving procedures, utilizing software and follow-through in the many steps needed to complete complex client projects. Her promotion is much deserved and in her new role she will be in a position to make an even greater contribution to the expansion of our Estate and Business Succession Group.”
Hahn Loeser’s estate planning team assists clients in developing comprehensive plans for the management of assets during life, the protection of assets in the event of disability, and the tax-efficient transfer of wealth at death, according to the release. The team focus is with individual client needs, goals and values, while striving to minimize estate, gift, generation-skipping transfer and income taxes, the release stated.