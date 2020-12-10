When “Black Panther” actor Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43 in August, he had no will or estate plan. Now, his wife is dealing with the fallout improper planning can bring for those left behind.
And Boseman isn’t alone – many Americans die without a will or estate. According to a 2019 study conducted by Merrill Lynch and Age Wave, only 55% of Americans age 55 and older have a will. And an estimated 23% of those wills made are out of date.
Debbie Rothschild, vice president of the Menorah Park Foundation in Beachwood, shared a story from when her mother passed away from Stage 4 cancer about eight years ago. Explaining her mother was given a few weeks to live, the big difference was her family didn’t have to focus on pulling together documents.
“Although my mom had modest means, she felt strongly that she leave what she had to her children and grandchildren in specific ways,” she recalled. “Having worked with a financial planner and an attorney helped us in that no difficult questions or discussions needed to happen during those last precious weeks in her life.”
Using her experiences, Rothschild said everyone should have an estate plan so surviving family can enjoy final moments and properly grieve.
“The most important reason is to reduce the stress for the family,” Rothschild said. “Additionally, we want to honor the wishes of the individual. Whether they intend to support a specific charity, leave certain assets to their loved ones or hold the assets in trust for a later time, there must be documentation of these desires.”
Having a will and estate also helps avoid probate court. And in the event probate court is initiated anyway, having a properly filed estate plan makes the process a lot clearer, said Beatrice K. Sowald, partner at Sowald, Sowald, Anderson, Hawley & Johnson in Columbus.
“If you’ve done it all right, no one has to go to probate,” she said. “The purpose of the will is to name the executor, name beneficiaries and to waive bonds in the case you do have to go to probate. What people should be doing is looking at everything. If they have an attorney, they should be advising them on all of the other methods of passing property as well.”
In the event there one dies without a simple will or estate plan, Sowald explained this could cause some difficulties.
“Even a simple will can save both time and money,” she said. “The purpose of it is to save money and to tell people who gets what in simple, clear terms. I am doing one now for someone with two children, but for various reasons only wants one child to benefit. So, this is a way to exclude someone. It may make someone angry, but it is better to make your wishes known than not.”
Though it used to be more common for people to die without estate plans, Sowald said it still happens often enough to be a problem. She recalled another client who had a sister pass away whose husband had already died, and the client was left to figure out how to deal with their assets and properties.
“So, if you don’t have a will and there is a property that needs a court order to transfer like a house, real property, bank accounts, stocks and bonds, someone is going to have to open an estate, ask to be appointed executor or ask the court to appoint someone,” she noted.
Rothschild added, “A simple estate plan will help avoid probate, reduce taxes, protect beneficiaries, protect assets and generally avoid undue stress. A simple estate plan should alleviate all difficulties for all concerned.”
For those starting an estate plan for the first time, Sowald had advice to make sure it counts.
“If you want to make it easy for everyone, talk to your children, parents or whoever is going to be your beneficiaries, and let them know where everything is,” she said. “But the best thing I can say is to go to a lawyer and get all the advice you can. The little it costs in comparison to the problems it prevents makes it worth it. And it gives you peace of mind that you’ve done it.”