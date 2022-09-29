Many experts suggest every adult have an estate plan in place to ensure that their wishes are carried out upon death. Making these plans, no matter how young, may give people peace of mind and grant ease to their families in case an unforeseen event occurs.
Amy Papesh, associate and head of the probate and estate planning department at Elk & Elk in Cleveland and Mayfield Heights; Kim Stein, partner in the trust and estates group at Ulmer & Berne LLP in Cleveland; and Jaclyn Vary, vice chair of the estate planning and business succession practice group at Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP in Cleveland, discussed the benefits of hiring an attorney to assist in creating an estate plan and gave advice on what to look for when searching for the ideal lawyer.
“Everyone should have an estate plan,” Papesh said. “Anyone over the age of 18 really should have an estate plan.”
She explained that hiring a local attorney to help make these plans will ensure they are done correctly and are in compliance with the area in which the person resides.
“In the world we live in today, so much of this stuff is available on the internet and I think that’s normally people’s No. 1 go-to is to think that they can save themselves some time and expense by doing it themselves with online forms and online services,” she noted.
But a lot of times, these online services do not comport with the requirements of the law where the individual lives, she continued. Without using a qualified estate planning attorney, people end up costing their families more money in the long run because the documents need to be prepared properly later.
Papesh recommended finding an attorney who practices law in the field of estate planning specifically.
“I think that they need to look for somebody that specializes in that area or at least concentrates a large portion of their practice in the estate planning area,” she advised.
She further suggested looking into how long the attorney has been in practice.
“Not that younger attorneys aren’t as well-versed, but if you have a complex estate plan, you probably want someone with multiple years of experience,” Papesh said.
Stein advised that during an initial consultation with an estate planning attorney, potential clients ask questions such as what the representation relationship will look like, both short and long term, and whether the attorney has a support network around them for continuity of service if something were to happen to the lawyer.
“I think an important component is the lawyer’s demeanor and personality because when you deal with sensitive and personal issues with clients or are positioned to smooth the path for their family members during what is a difficult time, it’s important that there is a personality fit between the lawyer and the family members to the extent possible,” Stein said.
Most lawyers will prepare potential clients for what an initial consultation will look like and what information will be helpful in having that conversation, she added.
“For me, personally, the documents and the data come second once the potential client and I have had the opportunity to get to know each other a little bit, get a sense for whether as a personality matter we can have a productive relationship together,” Stein explained.
Once that conversation is through, Stein said documents such as prior estate planning documents, estate planning documents from any of their family members from whom they have inherited assets, premarital agreements and balance sheets are helpful for her to begin creating the estate plan.
The whole process should be organized and not rushed.
“The benefits of hiring an estate attorney would involve orderly transition of wealth and knowing who’s in charge of your plan,” Vary said.
She advised that potential clients seek a connection to the attorney they choose to hire and know that the lawyer understands their goals.
When meeting for an initial consultation, a person should ask whether the lawyer has time to handle their estate plan, she suggested. As the year comes to a close, many estate planning attorneys have full schedules, so checking on this detail is wise.
“A lot of (estate planning attorneys) have a lot going into the end of the year and drafting a comprehensive plan for our clients’ needs may not work on (the client’s) time schedule,” Vary noted.