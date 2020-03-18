As our mortality is a touchy subject, discussing what happens after can be even harder.
To avoid any issues, Dale Braun, financial adviser at Edward Jones Investments in Beachwood; Gina Ciani, partner and chair of the estate planning and probate department at Meyers, Roman, Friedberg & Lewis in Woodmere; and Barry Cohn, senior vice president/investments and branch manager at Stifel in Pepper Pike, make sure family members are included in the conversation.
“They need to know what you have done and what documents you have,” Ciani said. “In the case of an emergency, they need to know where those documents are and how to access them. If you’ve nominated them to do things on your behalf, they need to know that. They need to be able to know how to act on your behalf and who is doing what.”
Cohn said, “Oftentimes, what I’ve seen is someone passes away and then they open up the will and all hell breaks loose. ‘I didn’t realize this or they didn’t mean that,’ or whatever. But, the whole thing about estate planning is to do it while you’re alive. You want to reason things out.”
Braun said many people want to leave things to their family, so including them in the planning process can prevent familiar in-fighting.
“I’ve seen situations where, unfortunately, the family disagrees, so it leads to a lot of animosity and other problems,” he explained. “So, having (estate plans) in place is extremely important.”
To avoid problems, there are a few ways one can approach such a delicate topic as life after death.
“They could be honest and let (their family) know they are doing this so that they can ask questions and that they understand what is going on,” Ciani said. “The goal is to avoid problems when they aren’t here. Explaining things now allows for asking questions and discussions. Knowledge is power, so the more they understand something, the less drama after they are gone.”
Braun said, “All families should just go by what their comfort level is and how they communicate. But generally, you can say, ‘I’ve been giving this a lot of thought and I want everyone to know that this is what we’re thinking of putting in place.’”
There isn’t a magical time or age to have these discussions, but the consensus is they should happen sooner rather than later.
“Things change, so the sooner the better in my estimation,” Cohn noted. “One you have this plan in place and maybe your daughter has twins or you change your job, it’s easier to make changes rather than starting all over. It’s never really too early but it’s certainly too late when you’re on your deathbed and you realize you forgot someone.”
Ciani added, “Everyone should have an estate plan from the time they are an adult. The plan should always be in place. When your children are old enough maturity-wise, they should be looped into the conversations. The timing is whenever you think they’re mature enough to understand.”
When talking about estate planning, families should also seek the assistance of a financial planner or a similar professional.
“Get professional help, whether that is an estate planning adviser, attorney or tax adviser,” Braun said. “All of them can give you guidance to make sure that you have things put in place right away legally and in a tax-efficient manner.”
Cohn added, “I can lean on my experience with other families who have dealt with this in the past. I can lend my expertise and the expertise of my whole department. It’s all about being thorough and detailed, and making sure everything is to the person’s desires and satisfaction.”