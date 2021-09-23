Every donation is vital to a foundation’s success. But there are different types of donations that help in different ways. And within these different types of gifts, it is important for foundations to garner as many recurring donations as possible as opposed to a one-time gift.
Sarah Crupi, executive director of the Cleveland Zoological Society, and Katherine Lewis, campaign director at University Hospitals in Cleveland, said recurring gifts are a huge part of their foundations’ successes.
Crupi said the first thing any nonprofit will tell you is the key to recurring gifts is to build a relationship with the donor.
“If the zoo society gets a gift out of the blue from what could be a one time donor, we immediately start thanking that person, inviting them out to take a walk, putting them on our email list, communicating with them to show our appreciation and also attempt to start building that relationship so that we can ask them for a gift the next year, or ask them for a bigger gift the next year,” Crupi said.
Lewis said UH’s supporters make gifts to all areas of the hospital system, typically to the area that touches them personally or where they receive their care. Some of their most common areas to support are pediatrics and cancer, which are areas that resonate with many.
She added much of its support comes from donors who have a history of giving to UH and are highly connected to the mission. As a result, she said, they make multiple gifts a year.
Lewis said telemarketing and digital fundraising programs help boost recurring gifts through a more formal process. They also constantly monitor donor renewal rates and ensure strategies are in place to keep donors engaged and feeling good about the support they give to UH.
“We steward all gifts regardless of the level and aim to demonstrate the impact of collective giving, such as emphasizing that their gift matters regardless of the size of the gift,” Lewis said. “We also offer multiple touch points throughout the year – not just solicitation appeals – and offer many ways for our supporters to donate, such as through mail, online, or by setting up recurring gifts.”
Crupi said using data as a nonprofit can really help encourage recurring donations The society has some donors that have been with donating for decades, and in order to ensure they continue to give, they get to know them on a personal level.
“We also pay attention to what they like giving to or what has brought them joy in the past,” Crupi said. “So, there’s some people who give only for capital improvement projects. There’s some people who only give to education programming. And then there’s other donors that kind of switch they’re giving based on what the greatest need is or what the project is that year. But keeping track of this and being thoughtful about approaching donors year after year after year is, to us, what helps to guarantee that you’ll be able to get a gift The second or third time.”
Lewis also said there are a number of benefits to monthly giving both to the donor and to UH. For the donor, it is an easy way to fit philanthropy into their monthly budget and it happens automatically.
“It allows the donor to feel that they are consistently supporting an organization throughout the year,” she said. “These are reasons that are especially appealing to younger donors. Also, recurring donors are more engaged with an organization. There is also a cost to acquiring a donor that is offset by converting them to a monthly recurring donor. Although recurring gifts tend to be smaller, the cumulative giving is higher than one-time gifts and they ensure a consistent cash flow. There is a higher likelihood of donor loyalty.”