Lake Erie College received a $1.2 million gift earmarked for student scholarships from Stephen and Felicia Perry.
The gift will be used to establish the Stephen B. and Felicia M. Perry Scholarship Fund for high-achieving students from middle-class families with interests in the fields of business, science or education.
The scholarship fund is aimed at filling the gap between what a middle-income family can afford to pay and what aid Lake Erie College can typically offer. The scholarships will be renewable for four years and will enable the college to boost the pipeline of students starting with the fall 2022 class.
Stephen Perry received his business and accounting degrees from Lake Erie College.