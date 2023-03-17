Due to its many facets, estate planning can be a confusing topic for those who don’t specialize in the field. There are options involved in estate planning, so consulting with an attorney may be wise. By enlisting the help of a lawyer, one may ensure that their wishes are carried out smoothly upon their death, and make it easier for their loved ones to settle their affairs.
Susan Friedman, partner at Kohrman Jackson & Krantz, and Abbie Pappas, counsel at Ulmer & Berne LLP, both in Cleveland, discussed the options people have when it comes to estate planning and how taxes play into them.
“Generally speaking, a will is a legal document that directs the distribution of assets after your death,” Friedman said.
A trust is a vehicle through which a person can direct the distribution of their assets, she explained. A trust allows a third party, known as a trustee, to hold assets on behalf of one or more people who will inherit them. These inheritors are called beneficiaries.
There are multiple benefits of trusts, including probate avoidance and the reduction of taxable estate when the person who creates the trust, known as the grantor, dies.
Unlike trusts, wills are subject to probate, she noted.
“If your assets go through the probate process, your finances become public record,” Friedman said. “Trusts remain private.”
Trusts enable the grantor to control his or her assets and lets the grantor specify when, how and to whom assets are distributed, she said.
“You might not want your children, minors or adults to have direct access to the funds,” she said. “The trustee would use his or her discretion to make distributions.”
A properly titled trust can help protect any potential creditors of the heirs from attaching to the assets designated for them, she said. Trusts can also help beneficiaries manage finances if they are not adept at money management.
All assets can be placed in a trust, including businesses such as LLCs, she said.
Two types of trusts are irrevocable and revocable, she said. Irrevocable trusts can not be changed, though there are some exceptions. An irrevocable trust is often used to mitigate tax liability. A revocable trust can be changed until the grantor dies, at which time it becomes irrevocable.
For irrevocable trusts, taxable income retained by the trust is taxed to the trust, she said.
“An irrevocable trust has its own tax ID number,” Friedman said. “Distributed income is taxed to the beneficiary who receives the income.”
For the 2022 tax year, irrevocable trusts pay tax at the top tax bracket of 37%, she said. Individuals pay tax at the top tax bracket when taxable income is $539,900 for singles and $647,850 for married filing jointly individuals.
“Assets titled in a revocable trust are taxed the same way they are taxed if they are held individually in your name, utilizing your social security number,” she said.
With revocable trusts, assets are taxed at the individual tax rates since the tax is filed using the grantor’s social security number, she elaborated.
“Revocable trusts are an excellent and flexible tool to make sure assets are transferred smoothly, stay private, are protected from creditors and have specific criteria for distributions made to the beneficiaries,” she said.
Ohio has no inheritance or estate tax, she said.
“The federal government currently taxes estate tax for individuals who pass away with more than $12.02 million per individual or $25.84 million per couple,” she explained. “The tax rate ranges from rates of 18% to 40%.”
Assets directed through a will may be held in a trust or have named beneficiaries, she noted.
“The assets are not taxed, per se, which pass through a will,” she said. “However, the decedent’s income tax must be paid for the tax year he or she passes away. So, those tax payments may be paid by the estate.”
The federal estate tax return is due nine months after the decedent’s death, she pointed out. Executors of the estates may, however, request a six month extension to file.
“Most people are not subject to the federal estate tax,” she said. “However, the current estate tax exemption amount is most likely going to sunset at the end of 2025, so estates with over approximately half the current exemption amount of $12.02 million are likely to owe estate taxes.”
Friedman advised that people prepare an estate plan with a trust and estate attorney to ensure couples and individuals have control over what happens to their assets when they are gone.
Pappas said a will only governs the disposition of a person’s probate assets – such as assets that were in the decedent’s individual name, with no named beneficiary – after their death. A trust can govern a person’s assets during their lifetime or after their death and can be set up for various purposes and types of beneficiaries.
“Ideally, we do not want our clients to have any probate assets that are governed by their wills after they pass away,” Pappas said. “We aim to help our clients title their assets in such a way that there are no probate assets when they pass away.”
Regardless of whether the assets are governed by a will, they will be taxed at a person’s death if their estate is in excess of the federal estate tax exemption, which is currently approximately $12.9 million per person or nearly $26 million for a married couple, she explained.
“So, it applies to very few people,” she said.
A trust is a relationship between a trustee, who has a fiduciary responsibility to administer the assets held in a trust, and a beneficiary, who is the person to whom the assets are being administered, she said.
“The ‘best’ assets to put in the trust are any assets that the grantor – the creator – of the trust wants administered pursuant to the terms of that relationship,” Pappas said. “There are also sophisticated strategies wherein high net worth or high income clients might place assets with different types of tax attributes into different types of trusts for various purposes.”
The difference between two types of trusts, revocable and irrevocable, is that a revocable trust can be modified by the grantor during their lifetime, whereas an irrevocable trust cannot, she said.
“When a person puts assets into an irrevocable trust, they often ‘part ways’ with their control over those assets, such that the assets are not considered part of their estate anymore,” she explained.
This means that the assets may not be subject to federal estate tax at the time of their death, she elaborated. When it comes to income taxes, an irrevocable trust, itself, may be a separate income taxpayer, or the income taxes of the trust might be payable by the grantor themself, depending on the setup and terms of the trust.
“The assets of a person’s revocable trust are considered part of their taxable estate, which is subject to the estate tax, if the estate is in excess of the federal estate tax exemption,” she said. “When a grantor places assets into an irrevocable trust, the grantor will be subject to gift tax on the amount put into the trust.”
The federal gift tax structure, however, is unified with the federal estate tax structure, so each person in 2023 has about $12.9 million of gift tax exemption to use before gift taxes are payable, she said.
The federal estate tax on assets subject to that tax is currently 40%, she said. In some states, a state estate tax is imposed, but Ohio is not one of them.
After a grantor’s death, the executor of their estate or other legal representative, such as the trustee of their trust, is responsible for paying any estate taxes due within nine months of the grantor’s death, she explained.
“The representative can request that the time period be extended in certain circumstances, such as when the person holds a large amount of illiquid, non-marketable assets,” Pappas said.