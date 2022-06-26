In order to best help those who they serve, charitable organizations rely on donors, volunteers and advocates to get involved. To engage these supporters, the organizations must get their mission out into the public. Missions help people to identify which organizations best align with their values, thus serving as a guide for which organizations they may want to get involved with.
Rita Andolsen, executive director philanthropy communications at The MetroHealth System in Cleveland, and Allison Retter, director of development at Global Cleveland, discussed the reasons why communicating an organization’s mission is so important and which mediums are most effective to reach their communities.
“When it comes to how we communicate with the general public in order to generate awareness to the mission and the work of MetroHealth, each I think has its own value, each medium,” Andolsen stated.
Television, radio, print media and even billboards are “tried and true,” she said, and remain effective today.
“A lot of those are tried and true and still definitely have value in terms of reach,” Andolsen said.
Mediums such as television and radio are measurable, she added.
“You know how many people are watching a certain TV station or you know how many people are listening to a radio station,” Andolsen pointed out.
It is also important to use modern technology and consider how it can advance how organizations can communicate with audiences and potential donors, she noted.
“Modern technology can help us better target and track,” Andolsen explained. “When you’ve got digital advertising, you can track who’s coming to the website, where (they are) coming from, and what (they did) once they got to the website.”
It is also important, in reaching the general public, to tell the story of an organization, Andolsen said.
“People want a good story,” she said. “They want a message that resonates with them.”
Retter highlighted the importance of having a good marketing team when working to spread the mission of a charitable organization.
“I think it’s important to not only understand our mission but to really believe in it, and our marketing team definitely believes in our mission to attract, welcome, retain and connect international newcomers,” Retter stated. “I think that passion comes through in their creativity and clarity and our marketing and messaging.”
Retter stated that it is necessary for organizations to have strong relationships with individuals, businesses and other organizations who they may work with. These networking relationships assist organizations in not only reaching a wider audience, but also broadening their collaborative resources.
“I think it’s really important for any nonprofit to have a strong network of partners and collaborators that help them communicate their mission,” she said. “So advertising, social media, newsletters, all of that stuff is really important, but looking at your network is invaluable.”
Retter further noted the vitality of an organization “walking the walk.”
“So marketing is important, collaboration is important, but I think living the mission is also a really important way to communicate it,” Retter stated.