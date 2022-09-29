On Sept. 24, the MetroHealth Foundation held its first Gifts of Hope award ceremony and dinner at the new Glick Center, which will formally open its doors next month.

The Gifts of Hope Award is given to MetroHealth Foundation supporters whose passions align with the system’s mission of improving the community’s health and whose generosity and commitment inspire the Northeast Ohio community into action, according to the foundation’s website.

The first Gifts of Hope Award was bestowed upon JoAnn and Bob Glick of Hunting Valley for their passion, generosity and commitment to health. The Glicks’ $42 million dollar gift to MetroHealth is the largest in the system’s history and one of the biggest donations made to a public hospital system, the Cleveland Jewish News previously reported. The gift was used to establish the JoAnn and Bob Glick Fund for Healthy Communities that will support programs promoting the health and well-being of Greater Cleveland’s under-served communities with an emphasis on women and children. Bob Glick is the founder and former CEO and chairman of Dots LLC, a specialty women’s apparel chain that had 400 locations across the country when he sold the company after 36 years in 2011. The couple are members of The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood.

About 250 guests, friends, supporters and community leaders were in attendance to recognize the Glicks and to view the state-of-the art Glick Center, which will open to patients on Oct. 15. MetroHealth broke ground on the project in 2019. The system’s transformed main campus will feature about 25 acres of green space, including a12-acre public park on the west side of campus, where the Outpatient Plaza now stands.

The MetroHealth Foundation Gifts of Hope Society also recognized the generosity and commitment of those organizations and individuals who have made lifetime gifts of $100,000 or more to The MetroHealth Foundation. These gifts allow MetroHealth’s caregivers to be able to fulfill the system’s mission of service by providing life-changing care that goes beyond medicine.