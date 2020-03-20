Since estate planning can be complex, mistakes can happen.
David Drechsler, member at McDonalds Hopkins LLC in Cleveland, and Marla K. Petti, director of financial planning services at HW Financial Advisors in Beachwood, both said they see common mistakes.
“The most common estate planning mistake is not to have an estate plan at all,” Petti said. “It is a misconception that estate planning is for the ultra-wealthy. Estate planning can be as simple as proper asset titling and powers of attorney, and does not include sophisticated trusts and other documents.”
Another common mistake is procrastinating when an agreement can’t be made between parties, she added.
Drechsler said he sees a different perspective on the topic, as he isn’t the one creating the documents – he’s in court when parties are fighting over them.
“After a person passes away and now there is a trust and a question of what they intended, if the terms of the trust were affected by a mistake of fact, whether expression or inducement, then the trust can be changed,” he explained. “An example would be, when I am writing the trust for a person that believed a child had a chronic illness, and in fact, they didn’t – maybe it was a mistake through fraud, or an innocent mistake. As a result, that child might receive more of the trust.”
If a mistake or misunderstanding happens, it must be proven by clear and convincing evidence to hold up in court, he said.
To avoid mistakes during estate creation and subsequently avoid litigation, both professionals suggested connecting with an experienced estate planner.
“You want an attorney that has experience as a safeguard,” Drechsler said. “I find the trusts written by those less experienced have more errors. When I am litigating something, if there is a reputable attorney from a reputable firm that wrote the will and witnessed, it is much harder for me to undo than with the will built online or with a less experienced attorney.”
Petti added, “Talk with your attorney or financial adviser regarding your situation. Everyone needs powers of attorney for finance and health care to designate someone to make decisions on your behalf in the event you are unable to.”
Experienced professionals can only mitigate mistakes if there is collaboration between parties.
“A financial professional can help coordinate the estate plan to make sure everything gets addressed and taken care of, including reviewing documents and sitting in on meetings with an estate attorney,” Petti said. “The documents needed do vary from individual to individual, so each situation should be evaluated separately to ensure that you have all the documents in place. It is also important to check beneficiary designations regularly and especially when there is a major life event like a birth, death or divorce.”
Drechsler added, “They should be asking the attorney about what they want to do and explain every part of their family, not hiding anything. That way, the attorney can know everything that is going on. That allows personalization. Giving as much information as you can makes a difference.”
If a mistake is discovered, corrections can be made.
“As long as someone is of sound mind and the documents are revocable, changes can be made at any time,” Petti said. “It is recommended that you review your estate plan documents every three to five years or after major life changes.”
Drechsler added, “If it is post-death and there is a mistake and no one is fighting and everyone agrees, you’d still have to go to probate court to get it modified, but it’s much easier if everyone is getting along. An estate planning attorney might have other alternatives – but it is always better to find them before the person passes away.”