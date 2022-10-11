The Association of Fundraising Professionals will host its annual National Philanthropy Day award ceremony Nov. 4 at the Aviator in Cleveland.
This year’s theme is “Celebrating the Giving Hearts of Northeast Ohio.” The event will include a luncheon, an award presentation and a panel discussion on people-centric practices in talent management.
“National Philanthropy Day is a special day when we take the time to celebrate generous individuals who harness their passion to improve the world for everyone and concentrate on how to be prepared for changes in the future,” Fran Anderson, AFP Greater Cleveland president, said in a news release.
For more information or to register, visit bit.ly/3rig9Ee.