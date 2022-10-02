Novak Insurance Agency in Solon competed on behalf of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in Beachwood and won $7,000 to donate from the Chubb Charity Challenge in North Carolina.
The team traveled to Pinehust No. 2 in North Carolina in mid-September for the two-day event. In the last three events, Novak Insurance has raised over $20,000, according to a news release.
The event brought together agents and clients from around North America to drive, chip and putt for causes they care about, according to its website, and in 2022, more than 300 teams raised over $800,000 for nonprofits.