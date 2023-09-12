How does one establish and maintain a dialogue when caring for a senior facing end-of-life? The task is as daunting for a nurse or caregiver as for a family member.
John Mastrojohn III, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Hospice of the Western Reserve, shared his expertise.
“Listening to understand is of utmost importance for those who are caring for seniors,” Mastrojohn said. “The road they are on is a new one and many of the feelings, thoughts and challenges they are experiencing are unfamiliar. Knowing they can share their concerns and work through them with someone who can be both compassionate and empathetic is a gift to them and their families.”
The conversations involved in helping a senior face the reality of end-of-life are challenging.
“Often, the patients served in hospice care are aware of their situation and this is where the compassion and empathy really come into play for the professional caregiver,” Mastrojohn said. “Being a thoughtful listener, providing compassionate care, and the reassurance they are not on this journey alone, is incredibly beneficial for both the patient and the family.”
The skills needed by caregivers to accomplish this are valuable and sought-after commodities.
“Fortunately, those who are drawn to the work of hospice are compassionate and caring people,” Mastrojohn said. “They understand how important it is for care to be delivered in a way that promotes these qualities. Many individuals who work in hospice have had an experience with a family member or friend receiving care and want to provide the same experience to others.”
Mastrojohn has witnessed many an instance when a nurse or caregiver made an impact not only on the affected senior, but that senior’s family.
“There are many, many examples,” said Mastrojohn. “The work of a professional caregiver, (nurse, social worker, nursing assistant, therapist, physician, etc.) can have a profound and lasting impact. The overarching goal and philosophy of hospice care is comfort. In general, the impact for patients is through the management of pain or other symptoms. Staff are educated, trained, and experienced in managing these issues so patients can be as comfortable as possible.
“This not only helps the patient, but the family as well. Caregivers also help families understand their role in caring for their loved ones, provide education and training, and prepare them for the upcoming loss they will be experiencing. In addition, the bereavement team provides support for family members for 13 months after the patient has died. All these measures can be so helpful to families and have a positive impact for years to come.”
Steve Mark is a freelance journalist.