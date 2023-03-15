As part of Forbes’ 36th annual ranking of the world’s richest people in 2022, seven Ohioans were named to the list.
Clevelanders Randolph Lerner, Nancy Lerner and Norma Lerner, all were ranked at 2,448th at a net worth of $1.1 billion each for 2022, all earned through banking or credit cards. According to Forbes, their net worth remained unchanged from previous years.
Cincinnati resident August Troendle, who earned his 2022 net worth of $1.8 billion through pharmaceutical services as the president and CEO of Medpace, was ranked 2,190th on the list. His ranking fell from last year’s 2035th place.
Clayton Mathile, who lives in Brookville, was ranked 1341th on the 2022 list. His $2.3 billion net worth comes from the pet food industry through Iams. His net worth remains unchanged since last year’s ranking.
Denise York and family, who hail from the Youngstown area, owe their $4 billion net worth to their over 90% ownership of the San Francisco 49ner’s, the NFL’s fifth most valuable team and 2019 Super Bowl runner up, according to Forbes. They rank 728th on the list, rising from their 859th rank in 2021.
Ohio’s wealthiest person is New Albany’s Les Wexner and his family, who sit at 438th, according to Forbes. Their $5.8 net worth comes from the retail industry. Wexner founded L Brands, which has a portfolio that includes Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works. He served as CEO for more than five decades. In 2021, Wexner was ranked 440th, but still saw a decrease in his net worth in 2022.
Out of 2,668 of the planet’s billionaires, Elon Musk was named the world’s richest person with a net worth $219 billion. According to Forbes, his net worth increased in 2022. In 2021, he was ranked second to Jeff Bezos. This year, Bezos’ net worth fell to $171 billion.
For a full list of 2022’s billionaires, visit forbes.com/billionaires. For real-time billionaires rankings and net worths, visit bit.ly/3YIyZ5r. Rankings reflect changes since 5 p.m. EST of the prior trading day.