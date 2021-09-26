It goes without saying the COVID-19 pandemic challenged businesses and institutions around the country. With many people nervous about both the virus and the economy, some organizations struggled to garner donations. But others were able to rise above the challenges and finish with a good financial year.
Kate Brown, president of the MetroHealth Foundation in Cleveland, and Brian Sokol, chief development officer of the Menorah Park Foundation in Beachwood, said their organizations were able to have a successful year despite the challenges.
Sokol said Menorah Park came together in strength as a community because donors understood the increasing needs during this unprecedented time of pandemic.
“They supported everything from emergency COVID-related supplies and shared appreciation for the heroic staff teams to increased technology and innovations to support community connectivity, life enrichment, and telehealth and therapy,” Sokol said. “As we embarked on our 2020 annual campaign last fall, the outpouring of gifts was inspiring and amazing. For the first time in our history, we exceeded $1 million in donations. We are encouraged that support will be with us again this fall as we begin to engage in our second annual campaign taking place during the pandemic.”
Brown said the pandemic brought out the loyalty of the MetroHealth community.
“What we saw was just truly an extraordinary and generous spirit among those people that have supported MetroHealth and new donors to MetroHealth,” Brown said. “It remains a very different time for all of us, and I think we were really moved and deeply appreciative for how the community stepped up and supported us.”
Sokol said Menorah Park’s associate board, made up of younger community leaders, led it through a successful virtual fundraising race called “Home Run,” surpassing a goal of $100,000. The community also joined in support again for their singing competition for high school students, “Shining Star CLE,” which raised nearly $430,000 in support of memory care programs.
The Cleveland Jewish News was a media sponsor for Menorah Park’s Home Run Virtual Run/Walk and Shining Star CLE.
Sokol added the pandemic challenged their resolve.
“Yet, in some of our darkest hours we felt the kindness, caring and support found within Northeast Ohio and through our Jewish community in particular,” he said. “We appreciate we can count on this gracious community to give added strength to our critical mission. We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support for our beloved seniors and their loved ones, as well as our caregiving teams who dedicate each day to caring with heart and excellence.”
On top of the loyalty, Brown said adapting to different means of community outreach was key. One of the greatest challenges, she said, was adjusting to working remotely and engaging with donors virtually, versus giving them the opportunity to experience the campus and the work that they do firsthand.
“We became really good at Zoom,” Brown said. “That really is, in part, the reality. We quickly adapted to using technology. And in some cases, there was an ease that came with that. People could engage with us without really having to leave their homes. We were able to share things via virtual briefings and updates. It was just thinking outside of the box and continuing, most importantly, to keep in contact with those people that have supported MetroHealth, to make sure that they were okay, and to provide any information that they might be seeking.”
Even today, Brown said MetroHealth works in a hybrid system.
“We’re able to do some things in an appropriate and socially distanced way with donors and prospects,” Brown explained. “We are still certainly using technology. So we kind of take it day-by-day. The most important thing is to figure out where people are comfortable, personally, and how they’re managing their interactions. And then always ensuring that we’re being safe and careful with those."