A pet can prolong the life – or at least the quality of life – of their senior owners.
In 2022, The National Institutes of Health released a study that found “having pets may reduce the risk of death from any cause, particularly from cardiovascular causes.”
Shalom Plotkin didn’t need a study to know this. Plotkin, who with his wife, Elise Braverman-Plotkin, owns Right at Home In-Home Care and Assistance in Beachwood, has seen the effect furry friends have on their senior humans.
“I had a client call me who said she was concerned because she wanted to make sure that whichever caregiver we matched her up with would love her pets just as much,” said Plotkin, who has been in the senior care business for 10 years. “She was the mommy of four dogs and cats, and she says to me, ‘I love my pets more than my children.’ Two of her three daughters were there when she said that. I asked why, and she said, ‘They just give me unconditional love, and I get nothing but tsuris from my kids.’”
Joking or not, that combination alone might lower one’s blood pressure.
Plotkin noted the caregiver assigned to the woman loved the senior and her pets, “just as much.”
Want further proof of the animal-sized elixir for loneliness? Plotkin offered the tale of Chloe the cat and her 89-year-old senior friend in Bedford.
“One of my clients called,” he recalled. “We sat with her mother once a week. The client says that they can’t find her mom.”
“She’s missing,” the client told him.
Plotkin raced to the residence.
“She wasn’t someone who normally would have wondered away, but she was not in the house,” Plotkin said. “I noticed that her cat was at the window, pawing at the window. I was petting the cat, and she immediately jumps out of my arms and back onto the window ledge, pawing at the window again. I look out the window and see a dark shadow in the distance. So I go outside and apparently the woman was taking some garbage out to a bin. Apparently, she slipped on some ice and happened to pull the trash can down partially on top of her.”
Plotkin noticed the woman didn’t seem to be in any particular distress and asked why she was still laying down on her back, near the trash can.
“I slipped on the black ice, and it’s actually peaceful out here,” Plotkin said the woman told him. “I’ve just been watching the moon and the stars.”
At the same time, Chloe apparently didn’t take her eyes off her person.
“I knew someone would find me,” Plotkin said the woman told him.
Her feline friend did. What a way to ward off loneliness.
“The cat might have saved her life,” Plotkin said.
The Plotkins are sold on the benefits of pairing seniors with pets. They volunteer at pet rescues in Cleveland.
“Getting old can be hard, and it can be lonely,” Plotkin said. “A pet can help a senior feel so much less stressed, so much more comfortable and at home, help you lower your blood pressure, and maybe even help you get a little more exercise. I remember someone who was on the waiting list for a service animal, and you can be on the waiting list for a long time. The woman had a lot of anxiety, and finally getting her service dog gave her such a sense of calmness. They’re a wonderful team together.”
