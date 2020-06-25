Philanthropies from Cleveland to Columbus are changing the way they operate to address the unique problems presented by the COVID-19 virus. The moves, including a push toward more virtual programming, are also signs of long-term changes in how these entities operate.
Northeast Ohio Philanthropies Take Lead
A coalition of 81 philanthropic, corporate, and civic partners, including the Cleveland Foundation and Mt. Sinai Health Care Foundation, is addressing the region’s most basic needs during the pandemic. These groups leveraged their long-standing relationships to begin providing essential support less than a week after Ohio issued the first shutdown orders.
To date, the Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund has raised more than $8.7 million from more than 2,200 donors and provided more than $6.6 million in grants to 120 recipients. The fund has awarded grants for basic needs, including personal protective equipment, food distribution, housing, internet and computer equipment to ensure connectivity, educational and workforce development programming.
The response has been overwhelmingly positive, Dale Anglin, program director, youth, health and human services at the Cleveland Foundation said, as nonprofits say this effort “gave them hope in a time where this world was just going crazy.”
Perhaps the most surprising part of this effort is the lead role the coalition needed to take in providing PPE to the community. “We thought, to be frank, the government would fill it, and they didn’t,” Anglin said. The Fund has provided funding to purchase PPE to various community groups, including houses of worship, small medical facilities, groups serving the homeless, and indi-viduals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
This effort took another step forward during the most recent round of grants on June 12 when the fund provided support to hire coordinators to disseminate PPE to low-income residents. Neighborhood Connections received $100,000 to employ part-time coordinators to develop and execute a dissemination plan for 93,000 masks. The individuals will coordinate with MAGNET to distribute 43,000 cloth masks and Matthew 25: Ministries to distribute 50,000 surgical masks to Cuyahoga County residents. The coalition needed to take this step because “there was no one … stepping up to coordinate,” Anglin said.
However, the more significant long-term impact of the pandemic may be a fundamental change in the way philanthropies operate in Northeast Ohio. According to Daniel Cohn, vice president, strategy at the Mt. Sinai Health Care Foundation in Cleveland, the ability to undertake a rapid, cooperative response to this crisis showed that there was no reason that such a team approach could not happen in the future.
The pandemic has been “a mirror for us to see what the conditions (in charitable giving) have been for many, many years. And, I think that has been helpful in reshaping our philanthropic approach,” Cohn said.
The change is away from a programs-based, top-down approach to giving toward a more collaborative process with various philanthropies working in partnership to address problems in the community, and working closely with community members to determine what those problems are.
“I think foundations are recognizing that we are not going to program our way out of the deeply embedded challenges that are creating inequities in COVID-19 outcomes,” Cohn said.
Anglin said, “Some of these issues are not solvable unless you have multiple groups at the table and multiple groups there for a long time.”
Anglin noted such work cannot only be about philanthropic dollars; it must also include policy changes through coordination with the government.
“If you are in philanthropy, your dollars are a drop in the ocean,” she said.
Nonprofits do not have the same leverage to make the change that government does, so there needs to be more of a public-private partnership, Anglin said.
The Cleveland Foundation, the Mt. Sinai Health Care Foundation, and other groups are reviewing their rapid response work over the past few months to determine the lessons they’ve learned and what their next steps need to be to continue this progress. The pandemic response has shown there is a better way, Cohn said, and philanthropies need to have a strategy in place to maintain these positive changes over the long-term. The results of this re-view should be available in August.
Greater Columbus JCC shifts dues to donations
The Jewish Community Center of Greater Columbus in Columbus and its members are taking a unique approach to ensure the JCC continues operations after the pandemic as members voluntarily apply the fees they usually pay for services to a sustainability fund.
The JCC typically relies on tuition and membership fees for its operations. But, the state-mandated stay-at-home order and lingering concerns about the pandemic have deprived members of program-ming and the JCC of necessary revenue.
“Things are slow,” Anna Shabtay, chief advancement officer, said. “People are testing the waters; they want to see what happens as people start to venture back.”
As a result, for more than three months, there was minimal programming, and even after the shutdown has ended, programs, such as preschool, are only at a fraction of capacity. The JCC has typically enrolled 290 children in preschool at one of its locations. Shabtay says they are currently at no more than 30% capacity with 490 students across all three of their sites.
This situation required a significant change in the JCC’s philanthropic strategy. The JCC needed to make the case over the past few months that members and donors should continue to give even when there is no programming because there continue to be expenses. Shabtay said such support was necessary so that the JCC could reopen.
And donors have stepped up to help the JCC through this challenging time. Shabtay estimated 60% of members continued to pay dues during the closure, providing them as a donation placed into a JCC sustainability fund. The same goes for preschool parents, more than 50% of whom donated their tuition costs so that the JCC could pay staff during the shutdown and be in a position to reopen once it ended.
The JCC has, in turn, increased the number of virtual offerings to try to provide as much programming as possible despite the need for social distancing. For example, group fitness programs are offered online throughout the day.
The JCC is also offering entertainment online. On June 9, the Jewish Theatre Lab presented a live staged reading of a new play, “Exquisite Potential.” The performance was online until June 23. The JCC also be showed the film, “Standing Up, Falling Down,” online as part of the Columbus Jewish Film Festival this week.
Shabtay said the shift to more virtual programming will continue even after the pandemic is over because it has “opened up a wide range of new opportunities to engage people in Jewish life who may not have done it before.”
One example of this is the sheer number of people who attended Passover services because they were available online. Such programming also allows the JCC to reach members who would otherwise not be able to attend, including members who are out of town, the elderly and the infirm.
TRI-C uses emergency funding to prevent attrition
Vulnerable populations are not only in need of food, shelter, health care and medical equipment during the pandemic, they also need a path to earn a livable wage. That’s where Cuyahoga Community College comes in.
According to Megan O’Bryan, vice president of development at Tri-C and president of the Tri-C Foundation, the institution is working to keep its students on track to earn a livable wage by providing the support needed to stay in school. Tri-C has done so by increasing the distribution of student emergency funds.
During the three months of the pandemic, the school has awarded emergency funds to 560 students, compared to 125 students receiving the fund all of last year.
“The disruption that (the pandemic) caused for our students really brought to light the need for assistance with short-term cash,” she said.
This support is crucial as many Tri-C students are low-income, work one or two jobs during school, and are using the education and training they receive at the school to escape poverty.
The emergency fund, provided through a grant from the David and Inez Myers Foundation, provides up to $450 per student for unforeseen financial challenges that would interfere with their studies. These challenges can include child-care emergencies, health emergencies, and transportation problems, such as non-routine car repair.
And, with students needing to continue their studies remotely, a variety of unexpected needs arose, including students lacking internet service and computers in their homes necessary for remote classes.
“The digital divide is pretty huge,” O’Bryant said.
These emergency funds have made a significant impact as graduation rates are higher during the pandemic than last year, she said.
“I was shocked to understand that we lost very few students during this transition,” O’Bryan said.
And, she added, it was not just the additional financial support. Staff and faculty also kept in close contact with students, encouraging them as they continued their studies from home.
This support is essential because, during a time of such economic uncertainty, Tri-C students are getting the education they need to improve their lives.
“That’s a dream come true for us,” O’Bryant said. “We are here to help students be successful.”
Looking ahead, Tri-C will continue offering emergency funding to help students through the pandemic and offer more virtual classes even after it has ended. While the institution had been considering more virtual offerings, COVID-19 accelerated this process. This move, O’Bryant said, offers Tri-C students, especially those who have to balance work with their studies, “more flexibility, which we know they desperately need.”
Stephen Langel is a freelance writer from Pepper Pike.