When it comes to estate planning, parents of children who have disabilities may look into taking extra precautions to ensure that their inheritances are protected and in the hands of a responsible overseer, and that any governmental aid received by their children is not taken from them.
Anne Marie Griffith, senior financial adviser, managing director at MAI Capital Management in Cleveland; Allison McMeechan, shareholder and chair of the elder and special needs practice group at Reminger Co., LPA in Cleveland; and Ethan Welch, attorney at Hickman Lowder Co., LPA in Cleveland, offered advice on ensuring these matters are handled in the best interests of the children.
“You may need a special structure in place to plan for an inheritance for someone who has government benefits due to their disabilities,” Griffith said.
This is done to ensure that their benefits are kept in place and their financial structures, living situations and health coverages aren’t upended, she stated.
Griffith pointed out that a person in this situation may benefit from a trust and trustee to facilitate their inheritance. They may also benefit from having a good accountant who can make sure that they are within the limits necessary to keep their benefits, file income taxes properly and use the inheritance to its maximal enjoyment and benefit.
In the event that heirs who have disabilities do not receive government aid, parents may want to designate a trustworthy family member or professional money manager to help the child with their finances, she recommended, adding that having a team of people involved may be most beneficial to provide checks and balances if a bad situation develops, and to allow those on said team to have collaborators and backups.
“There may be situations where money left to a disabled person is most beneficial to them with some special controls and help in place,” Griffith stated.
If a beneficiary in one’s estate plan has a disability, and is receiving public assistance such as Supplemental Security Income (SSI) or Medicaid, the owner of the trust should consider including a special needs trust in their estate plan, McMeechan said.
“The best way to plan for a disabled beneficiary to receive an inheritance is through the use of a special needs trust,” she explained.
McMeechan recommended that, in a case where an heir has a disability, owners of the trust designate a family member, trusted friend or professional trustee to oversee the inheritance.
“Someone who is honest, consistent, compassionate and keeps their promises,” she said. “Additionally, someone who does not have creditor issues or has filed bankruptcy. A professional trustee is someone who is bonded or insured, so that will afford a beneficiary additional financial protection.”
Welch recommended a wholly discretionary trust be set up in the case that a beneficiary who has a disability is receiving Supplemental Security Income or Medicaid.
“This type of trust has no Medicaid payback provision at the beneficiary’s death,” he stated. “If the individual would directly receive an inheritance made payable to the individual, then the benefits may be terminated. At that point, a special needs trust would need to be created, which does have a Medicaid payback provision at the beneficiary’s death.”
Due to the low threshold for an individual to retain SSI or Medicaid benefits, any amount of inheritance may disrupt or terminate the benefits, Welch noted. Because of this, it is wise to speak to a special needs attorney to determine how to protect the inheritance and benefits that the beneficiary relies on.
Federal law and the state of Ohio do not allow someone to receive needs-based benefits and have possession over an inheritance, he pointed out. A trustee must be used where the trustee has ownership of the inheritance funds for the benefit of the individual. Safeguards are put into place to protect the beneficiary and their inheritance.
“A trustworthy family member or friend who is good at handling money is the ideal candidate,” Welch said. “A history of handling money responsibly and a generally moral person are people you need to seek to handle this responsibility. Ultimately, you want someone that has your child’s best interest in mind.”