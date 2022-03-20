Ensuring that estates are in the hands of people chosen after we die is a vital step to take for both peace of mind and the convenience of the inheritors. A wise way to make sure this is done properly is to hire an estate planner.
Barry Cohn, senior vice president and branch manager of Stifel in Pepper Pike, and Jim Goldsmith, partner at Ulmer & Berne LLP in Cleveland and chair of Ulmer’s trusts and estates practice group, explained why hiring an estate planner is the best route to take.
“Most people may think of using an estate planner to help an individual make sure that assets are transferred according to the individual’s wishes upon his or her death,” Cohn said. “For example, an estate planner can memorialize who will raise young children if neither parent is alive or able to do so.”
Cohn added an estate planner can also help an individual plan for events during life. Lifetime decisions include who will handle the individual’s finances, or make medical decisions if the individual is unable.
“There is no magic age,” Cohn stated in regards to when a person should start seeking an estate planner. “Instead, life cycle events often serve as a sound reason to speak with an estate planner.”
These life cycle events may include marriage, divorce, birth of children or grandchildren, onset of declining mental abilities and financially supporting a parent, Cohn noted.
“Individuals should let those close to them know about the plans they have made, the reasons behind the plans and the role family members or others may have to carry out those plans,” Cohn advised. “Individual conversations with loved ones are often more effective because it may lead to a more personal exchange than a group discussion.”
Cohn recommended that individuals do not procrastinate until the plan is “perfect,” adding that there is no such thing.
“In most cases, estate plans can be changed. A good, but not perfect, plan is better than no plan at all,” Cohn stated.
An estate planner can ask more appropriate questions to make sure they understand the clients’ needs and wants for preparation of the estate plan, Goldsmith noted.
“One size doesn’t fit all,” Goldsmith stated.
Goldsmith relayed Cohn’s reasons why a person may consider consulting with an estate planner, adding that they may also be prompted by the death of a relative.
“The process of settling estates is driven by the types of assets and the types of documents,” Goldsmith explained. “Some assets require probate administration. Others pass directly to beneficiaries.”
Goldsmith explained that some estates have income and state tax consequences and others do not, depending on the type of asset.
“Gathering information about the decedent’s assets and any estate planning documents that they have is the typical starting point,” Goldsmith noted.
Some estates can be handled by properly designating beneficiaries on assets and others can be far more complex, Goldsmith pointed out.
Goldsmith stated these complexities may present themselves in the form of taxes, multiple beneficiaries and other unique circumstances.
“(There are) computer programs (which are) generally structured in a way that differentiates between all of the alternatives available to a client that they can learn about when they talk to a professional,” Goldsmith conveyed.