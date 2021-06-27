Under the Donald Trump administration, the federal estate tax-exemption was higher than it had been in years. As of 2021, the exemption is $11.7 million, which means that a deceased individual can leave up to $11.7 million in assets without paying federal estate or gift taxes.
DeAnna Alger, a certified public accountant with Zinner & Co. in Beachwood, Barry Cohn, financial adviser with Stifel in Pepper Pike, and Mary Eileen Vitale, principal with HW & Co. in Beachwood, said there are proposed changes that would lower this threshold to $3.5 million by 2022.
The exemption is already scheduled to be cut in half by 2026, but this process would be sped up significantly if these laws were to pass. Alger said this lower threshold would affect more Americans than the previous threshold.
“Right now with the current $11.7 million threshold, there are very few Americans who have to deal with this, because it’s such a high threshold,” Alger said. “Under the new law, it’s going to have an impact on a greater percentage of the population. Especially with the change in the elimination of the step-up of basis that threshold has been changed at $1 million.”
The other proposed change would be the removal of cost basis step-up for gains over $1 million on inherited assets. If passed, this rule would affect taxpayers with significantly appreciated assets and beneficiaries that inherit more than $1 million in assets with unrealized gains.
“If you have an asset that’s gone from $10 to $100, the beneficiaries currently would assume a cost basis of $100, the step-up value. But under the proposed laws, their cost basis would go back to the pre-death cost basis of $10,” Cohn said. “That’s a huge difference; you’re assuming all of that capital gain.”
Vitale said those affected should start preparing by reevaluating what they want to do with their estate.
“It’s about looking at what you want to do with your estate, reevaluating it, what assets you should use to do your giving with,” Vitale said. “You would want to obviously give highly appreciated assets to, possibly, a charity if you’re so inclined. In certain cases, some people may actually want to pay capital gains tax, because one of the other things they want to do is raise the capital gains tax rate.
“Some people may be actually accelerating some of their capital gains, depending on what those assets are. Everyone should be looking at their estate plan to see how it will affect them, because different people will be affected differently. If you’re under those limits, you may still be OK and not have to do that if you don’t have significant appreciation of assets. And it may not be an issue either. It just depends on how much unrealized capital gains you have.”
Alger said the best way to prepare for these changes would be to meet with your professional advisors, including your attorneys and CPAs.
“If you already have estate documents in place, it’s a good idea to revisit them and make sure that the intentions of the original estate plan would still play out if and when a tax law change occurs,” Alger said. “For the wealthy individuals that don’t already have an estate plan because the value of their assets didn’t come close to the $11.7 million exemption in place right now, I think now would be a good time to start that process.”