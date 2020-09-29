Philanthropic gifts are the lifeblood of any nonprofit organization. While one-off gifts are important and have their place, the goal of any organization’s fundraising team is to secure recurring and longtime gifts.
Many ways exist to ensure continued giving, but according to Lynn Bercu-Krumholz, senior development officer at the Menorah Park Foundation in Beachwood, and Megan O’Bryan, vice president of development and president of Cuyahoga Community College Foundation in Cleveland, the best way to do that is through meaningful donor recognition.
“Tzedakah, the Hebrew word for charity and philanthropy, is so much more than a financial transaction,” Bercu-Krumholz said. “It helps build trusting, long-term relationships and recognizes contributions of time, effort and insight. It shows the compassion and empathy that one has for those who your organization serves and provides a joyful experience for the person giving tzedakah.”
It is because of that deeper meaning that organizations should recognize the work the donors are doing, Bercu-Krumholz added.
“Menorah Park values our partnerships with individuals and institutions who choose to donate to our high-quality health care services for adults as they age,” she said. “None of our daily life enhancements are paid for by insurance or government programs or even private payment, so donors make this possible and we’re appreciative of them. ... Donor support is critical in helping us bridge the gap between what Medicaid pays and our actual cost for care.”
O’Bryan explained donor recognition has always played a key role in philanthropy, but it has an even more important place in our current state of affairs.
“Today, it has become even more important to our contributors that they are valued community leaders and partners,” she said. “At Tri-C, we have unique recognition opportunities to show our gratitude to donors such as named scholarship funds or physical assets. During COVID-19, we’re focused on listening to how donors are coping and how these circumstances impact them and their families. We may need to adapt our plans to meet their circumstances and those conversations are more comfortable when consistent recognition and stewardship have created a strong, open relationship.”
Creating opportunities to regularly connect and recognize the work donors do helps enhance relationships and ensure the future of an organization, Bercu-Krumholz noted.
“Acknowledging contributions enhances relationships between the organization and donor,” she said. “Sharing appreciation and the benefits to their generosity shows people that they are an important part of your story, a story they want to help move forward. Recognition of donors also encourages involvement from others, as they may recognize your story is also important to them.”
Bercu-Krumholz added recognizing donors also “gives even more credibility to the mission of the organization and can also provide people with the opportunity to see who has helped to build the organization, past, present and in the future.”
At Menorah Park, Bercu-Krumholz said there are a variety of ways the community is educated on the key role donors play in the organization, including their Menorah Park Campus News newsletter that is mailed to thousands of community members highlighting individual gifts. Social media is also utilized alongside online gatherings and email blasts.
For Tri-C, O’Bryan explained the fundamentals of philanthropy go beyond the ask and right to the “thank-you” portion of the communication. The “thank you” is key to any successful gift and donor relationship. Some of those touch points include allowing donors to choose how they are recognized, allowing organizations to better understand how donors want to be interacted with, she added.
“I think that’s why we tend to talk about engagement instead because it reflects an ongoing conversation,” she stated. “Dialogue and feedback lead to strong relationships but also make us stronger as a college. Donors have so much to offer: their ideas, how they react to projects and how they respond to our students’ stories. Their passion, ideas and feedback keep us going. That engagement, those ongoing conversations, help us all better understand what our donors expect from us.”