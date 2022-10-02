Some people do not have heirs to pass down their monetary assets to upon their deaths. In some cases, they may opt to donate their money to charitable organizations.
Michelle Blackford, philanthropic adviser at the Cleveland Foundation; Jessica Grashoff, senior gift planning officer at University Hospitals; Andrea Ponikvar, advancement officer at Cleveland Zoological Society; and Katie Shames, senior major gift and planned giving officer at The Cleveland Orchestra, all in Cleveland, discussed the options people have when designating funds to charitable organizations when they die.
“A person can choose to partner with us on their estate plan to create a named endowment that allows them to create a permanent fund to carry out their charitable intentions,” Blackford said.
When considering making these plans, individuals may want to contact the philanthropic advisers of the organizations they wish to donate to, Blackford suggested. Some organizations will work with their benefactors’ estate planning attorneys to ensure that the transition will go smoothly.
Blackford recommended choosing an organization that is a 501c3. She further advised that potential benefactors look into how long the organization has been in operation. Knowing a person who is trustworthy and on the board of the foundation can also be helpful.
“We have a couple different funds,” she noted of the Cleveland Foundation. “One is a designated fund; they can designate one or more of their favorite charitable organizations to benefit from the income from that fund. Another option would be for people to create a field of interest fund.”
A field of interest fund is one in which the benefactor names philanthropic efforts they want to support, such as education and arts, and organizations that serve those areas of interest receive income from the fund, Blackford said.
Grashoff recommended finding an estate planning professional to assist in laying out one’s wishes for charitable giving upon death.
“Your estate planning professional will have a full scope of your assets and can help you evaluate whether including a charity as a beneficiary in your estate or trust, life insurance or retirement plan, or even bequeathing your tangible personal property like art, is best for your individual situation,” she explained.
In terms of medical charitable foundations, Grashoff said she has found that people choose to give as a result of their visions or histories, or because they or someone they love has been diagnosed with an incurable disease and they want to invest in efforts to find a cure.
“Whatever motivates you — innovation, access, compassionate care – figure that out,” she advised, adding that organizations can thereafter help benefactors coalesce their personal missions, visions and passions with their philanthropic and financial goals to make meaningful contributions.
Grashoff said organizations should be donor focused and make sure their supporters understand the impacts that their contributions have on the foundations and the areas they serve.
“In a situation where a person does not have any immediate family, it is especially important to have a formal estate plan or will,” Ponikvar said. “If philanthropy is appealing, there are many options including direct gifts, charitable remainder trusts and donor advised funds.”
When meeting with an estate planning attorney to assist in creating these plans, Ponikvar suggested that people look for someone who is trustworthy and board certified in Ohio in areas of estate planning, trust and probate law.
She said it is helpful to gather a list of potential attorneys and interview each of them to find the best fit for the client and their needs. And potential donors will want to seek out information about nonprofits’ giving programs in advance.
“Giving to charity through an estate plan is an incredible way to leave a legacy,” Ponikvar pointed out. “Contact your favorite nonprofit organizations before meeting with your attorney to gather information about their planned giving programs.”
Regardless of the situation, one should always work with an experienced trusts and estates attorney, as well as an experienced financial adviser, to make sure the funds remaining after their death are used in a way that underscores the values and priorities of a donor’s life, Shames said.
“For those who don’t have immediate family that can inherit, funds can be used to support other individuals, institutions and causes that are near and dear to their hearts,” she added. “An estate plan should be viewed as an opportunity rather than a chore.”
Clients may want to ask potential attorneys questions such as what their will should contain, who can make decisions for them if they are unable, what values they want their estate dollars to support, what charitable giving options will allow them to see how their gift will make an impact, what decisions are irrevocable, how often they should check in to review their estate plans and what will happen if circumstances change and they need to alter their plans.
“It’s important to remember that you are the captain of your own ship,” Shames said. “There’s much we can’t control in life, but how you are remembered, based on the causes you support during your lifetime and beyond, are firmly in your grasp.”