There are many factors and moving pieces that go into an estate plan. One of those moving pieces is the executor, who is the person who makes sure the final wishes of the deceased individual are carried out properly.
DeAnna Alger, tax supervisor at Zinner & Co. in Beachwood, and Amy Papesh, head of the probate and estate planning department at Elk & Elk in Cleveland, said the executor plays a vital role in the estate plan process, especially after the death of the person with the plan itself.
When they sit down with people and draft their will, Papesh said, they will talk to them about how to pick an executor. The executor is normally a close family member. Most often it’s a spouse if somebody is married. And if it’s not a spouse, it’s usually a child, and then thereafter, it’s going to be someone such as a professional adviser, often an accountant or an attorney.
“By naming an executor, you’re actually relieving your family or your close friends from having to make the decision about who’s going to actually be in control and manage the estate,” Papesh said. “So, it gives you some power over your decisions once you pass away. So that’s pretty important. It allows you to exercise control of your affairs after you die, and it avoids any kind of disconnect or any kind of conflict with your family members or your close friends when you pass away.”
When it comes to choosing the right executor, Alger said, “a person would want an executor for their estate to ensure that their wishes are carried out upon death as far as asset distribution, and then to make sure that all of their financial obligations are taken care of. I would say it’s important to appoint an executor so that your loved ones that are left behind don’t have to deal with the burden of the process.”
Typically, Alger said, the executor will be chosen by someone called the testator when their estate plan is drawn up. When deciding who to appoint as the executor, it’s important to choose someone that is trustworthy, competent, organized and has the time to devote to the position.
“Upon death, if the intended executor is not willing or unable to serve, then the probate court will appoint somebody else,” Alger said. “In most states, statute determines who is eligible to be the administrator. Typically, the order of preference is the spouse, then the adult children and then more distant family members after that.”
Papesh encourages people to pick someone in-state, and to pick somebody who’s level headed, avoids drama and somebody who can be emotionally disconnected. She also recommends that people revisit that option every five years, because sometimes that person changes as our life circumstances change.
“I always tell people they want to look at your plan and look at that appropriate person,” Alger said. “If there’s life changing events, if there’s a death, if somebody becomes incapacitated or they move out of state or out of country, I tell people (to revisit their decision) after life changing events, or about every five years.”
Another thing that Papesh often sees is with regards to real estate. If you have an executor named and you give the executor the power to sell real estate when you pass away, the executor is empowered with the authority to sell the real estate. If we don’t have that, there’s another proceeding that has to happen, whereby the person that’s in charge has to apply to the court for authority to sell a house or sell real estate.
She said this becomes very tedious, expensive, and drawn out. It speeds up the process if you take the time to actually sit down and nominate the correct person.
Papesh added that if you don’t have an executor named, then they have to get consent of all the beneficiaries to sell the real estate, and that becomes difficult, especially since those beneficiaries could be all over the country.
“If we have a minor child that’s a beneficiary, their parents can’t consent for them, and the minor doesn’t have capacity to consent,” Papesh said. “So, now there’s a whole separate proceeding in probate court that has to happen, called a land sale proceeding, that has to occur before the proper party can actually get authority to sell the real estate. And that land sale proceeding usually runs a couple thousand dollars. So by just sitting down and naming your executor, you could potentially avoid $1000s of dollars of unnecessary expenses.”