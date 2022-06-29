Partner Kimberly E. Stein and counsel Abbie R. Pappas recently joined Ulmer & Berne LLP’s trusts and estates practice group in Cleveland, according to a news release.
Stein provides counsel on estate and retirement planning as well as individual, fiduciary and corporate income and transfer tax matters and controversies, trust and estate administration and lastly formation, qualification and ongoing compliance of charitable organizations, the release stated.
Pappas develops planning strategies for clients to achieve their objective and long-term goals through her estate planning, administration and taxation experience, and has experience with halachic estate planning and works with clients to develop estate plans that conform to Jewish religious laws, the release said.
Both are active in the Jewish Federation of Cleveland and their local community, according to the release.