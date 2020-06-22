Estate plans allow individuals to protect their most important assets. For some families, their biggest asset is their family business.
According to Mary Eileen Vitale, principal at HW & Co. CPAs & Advisors, and Alan Yanowitz, a financial adviser at Beacon Financial Partners, both in Beachwood, a proper business succession plan can protect it.
Business succession plans are important for various reasons, all of which protect the asset’s current and future value.
“(Business succession plans) are key so you can meet what the family’s goals are,” Vitale said. “That is typically in either transitioning it to someone else and using the money for retirement or passing it on. Or, if the goal is having the business succeed in going on, you have to make sure there is someone there to take the next steps.”
Yanowitz added, “A well-crafted, comprehensive plan provides peace of mind to the business owner as well as the owner’s family. It provides a mechanism for the business owner to keep the business ‘in the family’ if that is the goal. A good plan is one that is tailored to the unique needs of each business. For example, the plan for a business with one owner will probably be very different than one where there are multiple owners. In my view, plans are reverse engineered. You begin with the end in mind.”
By beginning with the end in mind, Yanowitz said you start with the ideal scenario for the owner or owners.
“A succession plan should cover not only the retirement of the owner, it should contain contingencies in the event of unforeseen events such as the disability or premature death of the owner,” he said. “One factor is whether there are one or more family members who want to and have the ability to succeed the owner in running the business.”
But before even starting a plan, Vitale placed importance on a general understanding of the business and future goals.
“That makes a real difference and it’s the basis of making these plans good or not,” she explained. “And then its using professionals to make sure it gets done. Business owners know their business very well, but they don’t transition their business very often. So, the basis is always finding out the goal. For example, do they have someone in the family to take over the business? If not, are they going to sell outside? Or is it transitioning to a family member who isn’t ready yet? It all lies in creating a flexible plan to meet those timelines which can also change if needed.”
If the business’s current owner has died without a plan in place, that could spell trouble.
“What will often happen is if someone dies without one, there is an emergency sale or you’ll be scrambling to find someone to run it,” Vitale stated. “If you have someone in place that doesn’t know what needs to be done, you could have a business worth a great deal and end up losing everything.”
Yanowitz added, “A business interest is treated just like any other asset you own at death. It passes by will or trust to the beneficiaries of the estate. The beneficiaries may not have any ability to run the business and will have to close it or sell it at a discount.”
Should a business have multiple owners, Yanowitz said that could also bring issues should one of the owners die and their spouse inherits their stake.
“The new partner may want a say in how the business is being run,” he explained. “They may want their spouse’s salary but can’t provide the skills and knowledge of their spouse. At the end of the year, the spouse could want the business to distribute profits, while the original partner desires to reinvest the profits back into the business for growth. It can result in a very nasty and messy situation.”
To avoid any potential problems, using a planner is a good idea to work out details.
“A lot of it is helping to set up that transition, understanding the goals and setting up the steps necessary to meet those goals,” Vitale said. “They know their goals, but they don’t often know how to get from point A to point B. It’s helping them identify what the next step is that needs to be done. We’re also kind of like their coach to make sure they’re prepared to follow through.”