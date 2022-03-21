Tri-C Foundation is partnering with FreeWill, an online tool, as an estate planning resource.
FreeWill is free and can be completed in 20 minutes, according to the Cuyahoga Community College website..
Its mission is to make estate planning free and accessible to all, the website stated.
In addition to taking care of your loved ones and their future, you can use the tool to support the Tri-C Foundation’s enduring role in helping students achieve their dreams, according to the website.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3ujrAN5.