University foundations play a vital role for colleges and universities to provide services to their students, staff and facilities. Each year, universities raise millions of dollars through those funds. The donations often come from alumni of those universities or members of the communities in which these universities are located.
Kim Cole, vice president of advancement and executive director of The University of Akron Foundation; and Julie Rehm, vice president for advancement and executive director of the Cleveland State University Foundation, said support comes from both individuals and corporations to support students any way they can.
Cole said many gifts Akron received were for technological support.
“A lot of our students – and this is probably the case for many universities – depend on the computer labs in the library, or in the computer lab on campus,” Cole said. “They can borrow from the library and use it in the student center or in the lovely seating areas around campus to do their work, to submit their papers, or to take their tests. And so once they were pushed to this quarantine period, it helped some kids with actually having a laptop. And so we are happy to quickly raise some money for us to be able to purchase those, put them in a borrowing cycle out of our Zip Assist office, and let them use the devices to get them through.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has put a lot of college students through hardships, but Rehm said CSU students have been disproportionately affected by these challenges.
“Most of our students have jobs, some have more than one job, and some of them are the primary breadwinner for their families,” Rehm said. “And they have lost those jobs, and they found themselves in a situation that’s incredibly challenging. And as a result, the food pantry demand has gone up significantly.”
One way Akron helps its students is through Zip Assist, which provides resources and support to help students be successful and taken care of at Akron.
“Zip Assist here has a program of grants for students in emergency need up to $1,000 grants for non-tuition needs,” Cole said. “So, they would go through this process in the office, communicate with our team in Zip Assist about what their need is. Maybe they fell behind on their rent, maybe they need help to purchase a new pair of eyeglasses because they broke theirs and they didn’t have the funds to buy a new pair, maybe the tire on their car is flat and they have no extra money.”
In the 2020 fiscal year, CSU raised $9.8 million through its foundation. That money has helped students get what they need during this challenging school year and allow them to stay enrolled at CSU.
“I have a feeling a lot of students wouldn’t be enrolled If we did not have the support services that we do, which are very robust and helpful to the students,” Rehm said. “I think the students would be even more shy about going to college right now. They would be focused on basic needs. But because we’re able to raise funds from our incredible donors to support the students in their area of greatest need, They can still attend. And that’s why we exist, is to help students get their degree, change their lives, and grow and be first generation role models for their families, in many cases.”
Cole credits the community in Akron and its alumni base for helping to make Akron the university it is.
“We can’t exist here at the university in this bubble without being both supportive of the community and expecting support from them,” Cole said. “It’s this really great give-and-take relationship where we help them, they help us. Public universities depend on the strong communities around them to kind of be hand-in-hand with them, to mentor students, to hire the graduates, to occasionally even financially support the programs and initiatives of the university.”