If you are age 72 or older and have an IRA or other tax-deferred account, you are probably familiar with having to take a required minimum distribution each year. RMDs used to be required starting at age 70½, but the Secure Act that went into effect this January changed the starting age to 72. You must take a minimum amount from your retirement account each year based on the prior year-end account value and your life expectancy, and you must pay federal and state income tax on that distribution amount.
Did you know you have the option to transfer some or all of that RMD directly to a charity and avoid paying the income tax? This is a great way to donate to your favorite charity. It’s called a qualified charitable distribution. All you need to do is transfer all or part of your RMD directly to the charity.
The amount donated directly to a qualified charity (up to $100,000 per individual, per year) can be deducted from your adjusted gross income, even if you’re not itemizing. The Secure Act did not change the age for QCDs – it is still age 70½. Since it is an “above the line” deduction, it makes your Ohio taxable income lower too. Like ordinary charitable donations, you need substantiation of your contribution, and the tax-free amount is reduced if you receive a benefit.
The process for doing a direct transfer is simple. Your financial adviser can fill out a distribution form for you if you provide the name and address of your charity. You sign the form, your financial adviser will submit it, and your IRA custodian will send that charity a check. This is money you must take out of your IRA anyway, so it’s nice to have the option to take it without tax consequence. Plan ahead so you can do this before you draw your RMD next year.
It’s not too late to participate in this benefit for the 2020 tax year. The Cares Act, which went into effect in March 2020, waived RMDs for 2020; however, if you have not yet made your planned charitable donations this year you can still do a QCD. The benefit is that you get to draw from your IRA without tax consequence, rather than draw from your savings and investments that you have already been taxed on.
Another tax benefit of the Cares Act applies to those who are not itemizing. You can now take an “above the line” deduction for up to $300 in charitable donations and still take the standard deduction.
Make sure you talk to your accountant or financial adviser to ensure these strategies make sense for you.
Mary A Durra is vice president and senior financial adviser with NCA Financial Planners
