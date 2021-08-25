One could make the argument accountants are among the most important jobs in a company, and one of the most important people to have in your corner whether you are filing taxes, running a business, or reaching philanthropic goals as an individual or company.
Melissa Gallop, senior tax manager at Meaden & Moore in Cleveland; Dennis A. Linden, director at CBIZ Accounting Tax and Advisory Services of Northeast Ohio; and Adam Zelwin, partner at PwC in Cleveland, said their roles and ways they can help people can vary based on what their goals are.
Linden said his first question when meeting with clients is “what are their goals?” The goals may not just be about getting a tax benefit for making donations, but could be overall planned giving.
“If they have a large gift over time, what is the best way to do that with respect to the limits of the tax law?” Linden said. “And also the timing of when they want the charitable organizations to receive their grant. An example would be if they made a pledge that they’re paying off over five years. It’s a better benefit for the individual to get the tax benefit all upfront. They can use a vehicle known as a donor advised fund in which to deposit the full gift, but then have it dispersed from the donor advised fund in intervals of their choosing.”
A donor advised fund allows individuals with philanthropic goals to have their charitable assets professionally managed and distributed to charitable causes at a fraction of the cost of a private foundation.
Linden gave an example of a gift dispersed over five years at 20% per year. That person can then get the entire tax deduction upfront and half the amount paid out over the four years.
Accountants can bring a lot to the table. Zelwin said his role when he’s on the board of a nonprofit organization is to bring his experiences and his financial expertise.
Being in the public accounting space for 20 years, he has seen the way business transactions have changed. Zelwin said technology now is more pervasive.
“No matter how sophisticated or unsophisticated, there’s some sort of technology that is being used to help facilitate all of these organizations,” he said. “And just based on everything that I’ve seen over the last 20 years, not only am I bringing the financial side, but I’m also bringing how the technology side works together to keep everything from books and records to processing transactions to ultimately recording the financial statements.”
With these nonprofit organizations accepting donations, Zelwin added, those donations are being logged in a system. All of the money goes into accounts and is going to be invested, and those investments have to be tracked somewhere. Those investments are tracked in systems where there is donor information. He said you have to be careful about the privacy and confidentiality of donor confirmation, citing people that were pulled in front of Congress over the last few years because of privacy-related matter through Twitter and Facebook.
“The days of paper, books and records being done manually, it’s long gone,” Zelwin said. “So, not only do you have to understand the finance part of keeping the books, records and operations of an organization, you also really need to understand how the technology is all working together to make all that happen.”
As it pertains to donations, Gallop said it is always important to consult with your accountant as soon as possible. Accountants, Gallop said, help advise on the front end, and once the contributions are made, they help clients on the back end to make sure they have received all of the documentation they need to support that deduction, and report it appropriately on their tax return.
“Before the end of the year, if they’re thinking about making a gift, they should reach out to their accountant,” Gallop said. “We can help them figure out the best way to make that happen. “They have options of how they make gifts. Whether they want to make it in cash, they might want to use appreciated securities. So it’s best to reach out to us before the gift is made, because we can work with the advisors on what might be the best property to use to make that donation.”
As for deciding how to go about making the gift and which assets to use, Gallop said it would be a conversation they would have with their advisors.
“It works best when the accountant can work along with the financial advisers, because we work really well together,” Gallop said. “The financial adviser might say, ‘This is what my client has for assets. They want to make a gift to charity. What do you recommend?’ We might look and say, ‘If they have this appreciated stock, you might want to do that.’ So, it’s really a conversation between us and the advisers and what the client has. It’s really unique to everybody’s particular situation.”
At the end of the day, Zelwin said, it is an accountant’s responsibility to instill trust in those entities that they work with. One of the things he and other accountants do is make sure clients’ books and records are complete and accurate so stakeholders of an organizations and investors can have faith in what has been reported to them.
“Not only are the not-for-profits that I’m on the board of providing a service to people in the community on a day-to-day basis, but they’re also selling trust,” Zelwin said. “They want their donors to have trust that their money is going to be spent the right way. They want to make sure the dollars are being used efficiently, and people are going to invest and donate money to not-for-profits that they trust. So not only am I bringing expertise to making sure that the accounting is done right, but I’m making sure that it’s being presented in a way that outside stakeholders can trust our organization.”
Publisher’s note: Dennis A. Linden is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.