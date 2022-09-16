Hiring a certified public accountant to assist with personal or business taxes may be a good idea to ensure things are done thoroughly and accurately. It may also be helpful for clients to search for CPAs that have experience dealing with taxes in their particular areas of interest.
Susan Kornatowksi, principal at Rea & Associates, Inc. in Independence; Dennis Linden, director in the Northeast Ohio region of CBIZ MHM, LLC in Cleveland and Akron; and Kim Zagar, principal and director of private business advisory at H.W. & Co. in Beachwood, explained the benefits of using a CPA and gave advice on what to look for when searching for the right one.
“One benefit of hiring a CPA to handle your financial matters, as opposed to being a do-it-yourselfer or hiring an unlicensed professional, is that CPAs are more likely to keep up with the latest changes in tax laws or financial reporting requirements,” Kornatowski said.
She explained that CPAs are required to not only undergo initial education, but also continued education each year in order to maintain their CPA licenses.
One of the more recent changes that CPAs have had to adapt to is the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on taxes, she noted.
“Our team was constantly learning the nuances of the changing laws so we could help our qualifying business clients navigate applying for Paycheck Protection Program loans and forgiveness, and/or seek employee retention credit refunds,” she said.
CPAs can help individuals and businesses save money in a variety of ways, Kornatowksi pointed out. She said the most common way they can do so is by lessening a client’s tax obligations by being aware of opportunities to claim additional deductions and credits.
They may also be able to detect fraud and review a business’ operations to identify things that can be improved, she noted. Both of these may save money for their clients.
CPAs can help clients make good financial decisions, Linden said. Such decisions may include investments in equipment, machinery, buildings and other things that can help grow a business.
He gave the example of evaluating what the construction of a building will cost and comparing that to the funds that will be brought in from the operations within that building.
“It takes money to make money,” Linden stated.
He mentioned that clients may also save through the minimization of income tax or making adjustments within the business to improve cost efficiency.
“Sometimes, an outside professional like a CPA can see things differently than the owners or executives in a business because they’re seeing it from a different perspective,’’ he said.
Zagar recommended that, when searching for a CPA, clients find someone who complements them. For clients who are anxious and urgent, a CPA who is extremely responsive may be a good fit. For clients who are behind or a bit laid back, a more proactive CPA may help push them to get things done.
“I think the first thing is you just have to make sure that your personalities gel,” she said. “I do think it’s relationship-driven.”
It can be helpful to find a CPA who makes efforts to get to know a client and their goals, and has experience with the specific situations clients are facing, Zagar said.
In addition to government regulations, CPAs are held to a professional standard, she mentioned.
“I think timeliness, relationship and competence is kind of a given,” she said. “Beyond that, integrity.”
Publisher’s Note: Dennis Linden is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.